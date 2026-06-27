Pleasure P Speaks On Slick'em Hound's Absence From Pretty Ricky Verzuz B2K

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Pleasure P Slickem Hound Absence Pretty Ricky Verzuz B2K
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 10: Pleasure P attend Ladies Love R&amp;B Wednesdays at Flo Atlanta on June 10, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
B2K's Omarion clarified his comments about Slick'em Hound at the Pretty Ricky Verzuz, and Pleasure P addressed Slick'em's absence.

Pretty Ricky and B2K had a pretty great Verzuz battle that resulted in P.R. winning every round, but the debates that followed it weren't just about the matchup. B2K's Omarion asked where Pretty Ricky member Slick'em Hound was at, which led to some backlash online. Omarion already responded to the controversy and showed love and support to Slick'em, but P.R.'s Pleasure P also had something to say about Hound's absence from the event.

In a social media video caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, he briefly spoke on music industry challenges and trying to stick together and support each other amid success. P showed love to Slick'em and expressed his wishes for brighter days ahead.

"I've been through so much when it comes to just music, but it's me personally. And so have my brothers in the group," P remarked. "The thing that this success does to people mentally is very challenging. And I don't take that lightly. So shouts out to Slick'em. We love you, brother. And we definitely want you back. man. We just hope you do better and we're here for you always, first and foremost…"

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What Happened To Slick'em Hound?

For those unaware, Pleasure P had claimed Slick'em Hound had a drug addiction back in 2024. "They got one of my brothers on heroin, and I don't want to talk his business. But I miss him, and I wish I could talk to Slick'em," he had shared. Group member Spectacular Blue had also spoken in the past about trying to get Slick'em into rehab but running into his refusal.

Throughout this whole process, Pretty Ricky has consistently supported their friend, and we hope he continues to recover and feel the love from fans. We will see if Slick'em himself will chime in about this in the future, or if other group members from Pretty Ricky or B2K speak out.

But a completely different group member, Day26's Willie Taylor, chose to declare they would've "smoked" B2K and Pretty Ricky in a Verzuz. That was another heated debate online following Taylor's comments.

Still, regarding Slick'em Hound, this could've been a contentious moment between these two groups. Instead, it looks like both of them are now wishing him the best and looking out for his well-being.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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