Pleasure P Speaks On Slick'em Hound's Absence From Pretty Ricky Verzuz B2K

Pretty Ricky and B2K had a pretty great Verzuz battle that resulted in P.R. winning every round, but the debates that followed it weren't just about the matchup. B2K's Omarion asked where Pretty Ricky member Slick'em Hound was at, which led to some backlash online. Omarion already responded to the controversy and showed love and support to Slick'em, but P.R.'s Pleasure P also had something to say about Hound's absence from the event.

In a social media video caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, he briefly spoke on music industry challenges and trying to stick together and support each other amid success. P showed love to Slick'em and expressed his wishes for brighter days ahead.

"I've been through so much when it comes to just music, but it's me personally. And so have my brothers in the group," P remarked. "The thing that this success does to people mentally is very challenging. And I don't take that lightly. So shouts out to Slick'em. We love you, brother. And we definitely want you back. man. We just hope you do better and we're here for you always, first and foremost…"

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What Happened To Slick'em Hound?

For those unaware, Pleasure P had claimed Slick'em Hound had a drug addiction back in 2024. "They got one of my brothers on heroin, and I don't want to talk his business. But I miss him, and I wish I could talk to Slick'em," he had shared. Group member Spectacular Blue had also spoken in the past about trying to get Slick'em into rehab but running into his refusal.

Throughout this whole process, Pretty Ricky has consistently supported their friend, and we hope he continues to recover and feel the love from fans. We will see if Slick'em himself will chime in about this in the future, or if other group members from Pretty Ricky or B2K speak out.

But a completely different group member, Day26's Willie Taylor, chose to declare they would've "smoked" B2K and Pretty Ricky in a Verzuz. That was another heated debate online following Taylor's comments.