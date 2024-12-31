Pleasure P Claims Fellow Pretty Ricky Member Slick'em Hound Is On Heroin

Pleasure P appears to be addressing several issues over the holidays. On Saturday (Dec. 28), the R&B singer demanded recognition and royalties from Lil Wayne for allegedly co-writing the Best Rapper Alive's classic "Lollipop." On Sunday night (Dec 29), P provided an update on his group, Pretty Ricky. On Instagram, he shared missing his groupmates and group member Slick'em Hound's addiction to heroin.

"They got one of my brothers on heroin," revealed Pleasure P. "And I don't want to talk his business. But I miss him, and I wish I could talk to Slick'em." On Pretty Ricky, he continued: "They got fired. And we all came up together. So, If we not working together, then what we talking about?" Other members of Pretty Ricky have not responded to P's claims on Slick'em Hound or being fired from the group yet.

Pretty Ricky's Slick'em Hound A Heroin Addict, Pleasure P Says

Pretty Ricky caught fame in 2005 with their debut single "Grind With Me." The original members include P, Spectacular, Baby Blue, and Slick'em Hound. The group released two chart-topping albums. Pleasure P left in 2008. P would discover solo success immediately with hit songs "Boyfriend #2," "Did You Wrong," and "Under." P reunited with Pretty Ricky in 2015. A final album never surfaced. The group released a new song, "Puddles," in 2015.