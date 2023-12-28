Pretty Ricky: Where Are They Now?

In the mid-2000s, the R&B scene witnessed the emergence of Pretty Ricky. The famous group blended smooth harmonies with seductive lyrics. As a result, they crafted a unique sound that has since left a mark on the industry. The group comprises the singers Corey “Slick’em” Mathis, Diamond “Baby Blue” Smith, Diamond “Spectacular” Smith, and Marcus “Pleasure P” Cooper. After bursting onto the music scene in 2005 with their debut album Blue Stars, the group quickly gained traction and became known for their provocative lyrics. With hits like “Grind with Me” and “Your Body,” they established themselves as sensual R&B crooners. However, they’ve been largely under the radar after the end of the 2000s, leading many to wonder what they’re up to today.

Waning Success, Lineup Changes, & A Pretty Ricky Reunion

While they enjoyed success in the early years, Pretty Ricky faced challenges that tested their unity. Over time, the group faced internal conflicts that led to lineup changes. Pleasure P left to pursue a solo career, and he was replaced by Carl "Mowet" Lovett and shortly thereafter by Christopher "4Play" Myers in 2007. The following year, Pretty Ricky began the production of a fresh album titled Eighties Babies. While it was initially set to be released in 2008, the album was shelved.

4Play subsequently left the group in 2009, making way for Emanuel “Lingerie” DeAnda. Following a hiatus, Pretty Ricky made headlines with the announcement of their reunion. They also released the single “Puddles” in 2015. Since that time, the group has welcomed Pleasure P back into the fold. Today, Pretty Ricky aims to recapture the magic that once defined their music.

In 2019, the reunited group became part of The Millenium Tour. They shared the stage with artists like Mario, Chingy, B2K, Bobby V, and the Ying Yang Twins. Further, the group released a fresh single titled “Body” in 2020, which will be featured on their upcoming reunion album. The group members have been in and out of the media for their personal endeavors. However, all of them have stirred up some controversy over the years. Here’s what the individual Pretty Ricky members are up to.

Corey “Slick’em” Mathis

Slick’em made headlines for stripping naked on stage during an event in 2017. The Pretty Ricky singer was also featured on the popular reality TV series Love and Hip-Hop: Miami. Sometime in 2019, there were reports that he had gotten married, but no specific details were disclosed about his wife. The rapper is also reported to have eight children from five different women.

Diamond “Baby Blue” Smith

Baby Blue has become quite notorious in the entertainment industry. The rapper, who also appeared on Love and Hip-Hop: Miami, was arrested in 2020 for his connection with a COVID-19 loan scheme. Baby Blue was then sentenced the following year to 20 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud. He was also implicated in a scheme that secured $24 million from the COVID relief program. After serving his time, the rapper was released in 2023 but still owed $1 million in restitution at the time of release.

Diamond “Spectacular” Smith

Post-Pretty Ricky, Spectacular ventured into business and established himself as an entrepreneur and motivational speaker. In 2014, he created Adwizar, a company that manages and monetizes social media accounts. The company has made a name for itself by managing artists like Soulja Boy, Birdman, Bow Wow, and Master P. In 2017, the singer released his first book Spectacular Love: How to Make Good Love Last. The following year, speculations began circulating that he had enrolled at Harvard Business School. He was spotted wearing the school hoodie, but nothing was confirmed. In 2020, the rapper was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Disney employee. He was later released on a $500 bail.

Marcus “Pleasure P” Cooper

After leaving Pretty Ricky in 2007, Pleasure P found success as a solo artist. He released his solo debut single “Did You Wrong” in 2008. The song made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 charts. His debut album, The Introduction of Marcus Cooper, was a critical and commercial success. Furthermore, the album scored a Grammy nod for Best Progressive R&B Album. His solo career also improved when he was featured on Flo Rida’s single “Shone.”

Pleasure P released his mixtape, Break Up to Make Up, in 2014. Soon after, he returned to Pretty Ricky, reuniting the original four. In 2022, the singer participated in the web series Verzuz, which led to the creation of the supergroup R.S.V.P. The group consists of Cooper and other R&B stars: Ray J, Sammy, and Bobby V. Although the group is still in development, many fans are curious about their incoming sound.

[via] [via]