Baby Blue
- MusicPretty Ricky: Where Are They Now?Several lineup changes later, and the OG four are back together.By Demi Phillips
- MusicPretty Ricky's Baby Blue Released From Prison EarlyLast year, Blue was sentenced to 20 months in prison in connection to a PPP scam.By Erika Marie
- MusicBoosie Badazz Wants To Know If You Would Snitch Or Go To Trial To Fight Death PenaltyThe rapper said that if you've never faced "real prison situations" then you've "never been tested."By Erika Marie
- CrimeBaby Blue Refutes Snitching Rumors, Says He Was Set Up As A "Scapegoat" In PPP Fraud CaseBefore he begins his 20-month sentence, the Pretty Ricky singer shed light on how he and other celebrities were allegedly scammed.By Erika Marie
- GramBaby Blue Set To Turn Himself Over To The Feds Next MondayThe Pretty Ricky singer was recently sentenced to 20 months behind bars after taking a plea deal in the PPP loan fraud case.By Erika Marie
- GramBaby Blue Thinks Yung Miami "Makes Puffy Look Good!"After receiving backlash for his interesting way of complimenting the City Girls star, Baby Blue clapped back at critics.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureErica Dixon Asks If It Is A "Red Flag" When Straight Men Compliment One AnotherPretty Ricky's Baby Blue says he loves Lil Scrappy and Erica but believes it's homophobic to believe that this is a red flag.By Erika Marie
- MusicTravis Scott Defended By Tank Over Astroworld, Singer Suggests Tragedy Isn't Rapper's FaultPretty Ricky's Baby Blue also called companies "stupid & weak" for "canceling all they deals" with Travis.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBaby Blue Slams Fans Who Have Accused Him Of Snitching: "Ain’t No Rats In My Family"Baby Blue called out fans who have accused him of snitching in a post on Instagram.By Cole Blake
- CrimeBaby Blue Sues Bowling Alley Where He Was Shot: ReportEarlier this year, the Pretty Ricky singer was shot during an armed robbery and alleges that the security guard hid in a restroom.By Erika Marie
- CrimePretty Ricky's Baby Blue Sentenced To 20 Months In Prison For PPP Loan Fraud: ReportThe R&B singer reportedly took a plea deal and was originally facing several years behind bars.By Erika Marie
- GramPretty Ricky's Baby Blue Warns Against PPP Loans: "Keep Your Freedom"The singer is facing serious jail time after authorities allege he spent COVID-19 relief funds on personal items.By Erika Marie
- MusicPretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Set To Plead Guilty In Covid Relief Fraud Case: ReportPretty Ricky's Diamond "Baby Blue" Smith is getting ready to plead guilty in the federal COVID-19 relief fraud case against him.By Kevin Goddard
- GramPretty Ricky's Baby Blue Is Partying A Week After Being Shot: "Back Outside"The Pretty Ricky singer was shot one week ago in an alleged attempted robbery & claimed he had to learn how to breathe and walk again.By Erika Marie
- GramBaby Blue's GF Offers Promising Update As He Plots A Major ComebackBaby Blue's girlfriend claps back at the haters while revealing that the rapper is "on the road to recovery."By Aron A.
- Pop CultureBaby Blue Of Pretty Ricky Takes His First Steps Since Florida Shooting: WatchThe rapper took his first steps in the hospital after being shot in South Florida during an attempted armed robbery. By Madusa S.
- GramBaby Blue Smiles In Hospital Photo Shared By Pretty Ricky's Spectacular SmithSpectacular shared that his brother is doing well & they're just trying to keep him in "good spirits."By Erika Marie
- MusicBaby Blue Issues Statement Following ShootingBaby Blue is on the road to recovery after being listed in "critical condition."By Alex Zidel
- MusicBaby Blue Of Pretty Ricky Shot, In Critical Condition: ReportA rep for Baby Blue said he was "fighting for his life" after he was reportedly shot during an armed robbery. By Aron A.
- CrimePretty Ricky's Baby Blue Appears In Court For Using COVID Relief Loan To Buy FerrariThe feds want to seize the sportscar. By Karlton Jahmal
- GramPretty Ricky's Baby Blue Claims He Faces Life In Prison Over Federal ChargesThe singer gave an update after his first day in court after being named in an alleged PPP Loan scam worth $24 million.By Erika Marie
- CrimePretty Ricky's Baby Blue Faces Federal Charges For $24Mil PPP Loan ScamThe Department of Justice reports that Blue was arrested and charged with wire and bank fraud.By Erika Marie
- GramPretty Ricky's Baby Blue Accused Of Assaulting Pregnant WomanBaby Blue, singer from Pretty Ricky, is accused of assaulting the woman who is reportedly pregnant with his son.By Erika Marie