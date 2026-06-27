Omarion Addresses Backlash For Asking About Slick'Em At Pretty Ricky Verzuz

The Verzuz battle between B2K and Pretty Ricky did not disappoint, as fans had a great time despite the latter group blowing out the former. But there was also some controversy due to Omarion and a sly comment he made about P.R.'s Slick'em Hound. This resulted in some backlash online, which the singer has now responded to.

For those unaware, at one point of the Verzuz, he asked "Where Slick'em at?" while both groups were talking smack. Livebitez caught the moment on Instagram, and also shared Pretty Ricky's Pleasure P speaking about the situation the following day.

"I've been through so much when it comes to just music, but it's me personally. And so have my brothers in the group," P remarked. "The thing that this success does to people mentally is very challenging. And I don't take that lightly. So shouts out to Slick'em. We love you, brother. And we definitely want you back. man. We just hope you do better and we're here for you always, first and foremost..."

In Livebitez's comments section, Omarion addressed the backlash. "First of all I do not keep up with nobody but my kids. I did not know that slick em was having a tough time. I wish deep healing & recovery," he wrote.

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What Happened To Slick'em Hound?

For those unaware, the "tough time" the singer referred to calls back to Pleasure P talking about Slick'em Hound's alleged heroin addiction. This was back in December of 2024. "They got one of my brothers on heroin, and I don't want to talk his business. But I miss him, and I wish I could talk to Slick'em," P stated.

Pretty Ricky's Spectacular Blue told TMZ in May of 2025 that Slick'em refused rehabilitation services. All in all, the group has consistently moved forward in their endeavors while making their support for Hound clear.