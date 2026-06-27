Omarion Addresses Backlash For Asking About Slick'Em At Pretty Ricky Verzuz

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Omarion Backlash Asking About Slick Em Pretty Ricky Verzuz
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 28: Omarion attends the 2025 BMI R&amp;B/Hip-Hop Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
B2K's Omarion did not know Pretty Ricky's Slick'em Hound was struggling with drug addiction when he made a sly remark at their Verzuz battle.

The Verzuz battle between B2K and Pretty Ricky did not disappoint, as fans had a great time despite the latter group blowing out the former. But there was also some controversy due to Omarion and a sly comment he made about P.R.'s Slick'em Hound. This resulted in some backlash online, which the singer has now responded to.

For those unaware, at one point of the Verzuz, he asked "Where Slick'em at?" while both groups were talking smack. Livebitez caught the moment on Instagram, and also shared Pretty Ricky's Pleasure P speaking about the situation the following day.

"I've been through so much when it comes to just music, but it's me personally. And so have my brothers in the group," P remarked. "The thing that this success does to people mentally is very challenging. And I don't take that lightly. So shouts out to Slick'em. We love you, brother. And we definitely want you back. man. We just hope you do better and we're here for you always, first and foremost..."

In Livebitez's comments section, Omarion addressed the backlash. "First of all I do not keep up with nobody but my kids. I did not know that slick em was having a tough time. I wish deep healing & recovery," he wrote.

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What Happened To Slick'em Hound?

For those unaware, the "tough time" the singer referred to calls back to Pleasure P talking about Slick'em Hound's alleged heroin addiction. This was back in December of 2024. "They got one of my brothers on heroin, and I don't want to talk his business. But I miss him, and I wish I could talk to Slick'em," P stated.

Pretty Ricky's Spectacular Blue told TMZ in May of 2025 that Slick'em refused rehabilitation services. All in all, the group has consistently moved forward in their endeavors while making their support for Hound clear.

Other discussions around B2K and Pretty Ricky's Verzuz include comments from other R&B groups and artists. Willie Taylor of Day26 claimed they would've "smoked" both groups, which obviously led to a lot of debate. But as far as this comment about Slick'em Hound, it's heartening to see Omarion, Pretty Ricky, and the rest of the music world show him support after an unknowing slight.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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