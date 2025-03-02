Bump, Bump, Bump: Omarion Reveals He Doesn't Speak To Former B2K Groupmates

Omarion says there is no love loss for the legacy B2K established but there is no friendship between him and members Lil Fizz, Raz B, & Boog.

In the early 2000s, B2K became one of the biggest names in music with Omarion as the group's frontman. The group that also includes Lil Fizz, Raz B, and J Boog would reunite on several occasions since they broke up but Omarion provides a clear update on his connection with his former bandmates in a new interview with The Breakfast Club. He made it clear that he no longer maintains a relationship with the rest of B2K. “I will always honor my group, my foundation, and where I come from,” he said. “But personally, we don’t have a relationship.”

O did acknowledge a brief reunion with J-Boog, who attended one of his shows. “We chopped it up, so there will always be a type of love there,” Omarion explained. “We grew up together and did something in our lives that no one else did. There’s always an honor system in that.” Tensions within B2K have been public for years. In 2022, he spoke candidly about their strained relationship, attributing their disconnect to outside influences. “Let’s just take the concept of brotherhood,” he said at the time. “Everybody has a different version of that, unfortunately, because some people don’t have siblings. It means different things to different people.”

The Origin Of Omarion’s Split From B2K

He elaborated on the group's dynamic, suggesting they were placed together rather than naturally bonded. “We were put together to be brothers,” he continued. “But I don’t think, in essence, we were. A lot of people made sure we connected, and then disconnected.” His comments prompted reactions from his former bandmates. Lil’ Fizz responded with memes, while Raz-B took a more direct approach, posting a lengthy message criticizing Omarion’s behavior. “Being a child of the Most High, people always gonna try to dim your light,” Raz wrote. “Nobody’s told me thank you for feeding their families. Nobody. I take full accountability for my actions on the Millennium Tour, but why would you want to kick your own brother off the tour—when I brought the money to the table—and then put out a press release saying you want to see me in a good light?”

Their conflict had been brewing long before this exchange. Months earlier, Omarion implied he was the true star of B2K during his Verzuz battle with Mario, dismissing his former group members as mere “backup dancers.”

