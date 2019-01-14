j boog
- GramFizz & Raz-B Are Not Impressed With Omarion's Comments On B2K BrotherhoodAfter Omarion's interview with "The Breakfast Club" was released, Raz hopped on the line with DJ Envy.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsOmarion Suggests Fizz Intentionally Dated Apryl Jones To Get Under His SkinThe former B2K bandmates are on the outs, and Omarion claims that learning about Fizz and the mother of his children "turned up my unbothered."By Erika Marie
- MusicFizz, J-Boog, & Raz-B Are Telling All About B2K & Omarion On "Drink Champs"The episode arrives this week and a new teaser shows the B2K artists addressing controversies—especially those about former groupmate Omarion.By Erika Marie
- GramRaz B Is "Disgusted" That Omarion Shared Tour Moment In Doc: "Traumatizing"In Omarion's "Omega" series, he included a difficult moment involving Raz not feeling safe on The Millennium Tour."By Erika Marie
- GramOmarion Suggests J-Boog Antagonized Raz B On The Millennium TourThe B2K Wars continue as Omarion talks mental health and shares a video that shows Raz allegedly distraught over Boog's "I Don't Feel Safe" shirt.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLil Fizz Of B2K Joins The Omarion Hate Train, "This N*gga Can't Sing"Lil Fizz is the last member of B2K to chime in on Omarion's "background dancer" comment.By Lawrencia Grose
- TVOmarion's B2K "Background Dancers" Comment Isn't Sitting Well With Raz B & J-BoogThings aren't how they used to be for the members of B2K.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDwyane Wade Thanks Boosie For Hating On His Daughter ZayaDwyane Wade addresses Boosie and J-Boog's comments about his daughter Zaya on the new episode of "I Am Athlete".By Alex Zidel
- GramB2K's J-Boog Blasts Zaya Wade & Michelle Obama's Interview As "Demonic"He commented on Zaya being transgender & claims the "new agenda" is attempting to "take away the man, make the women the new man."By Erika Marie
- GramJ-Boog Announces Arrival Of His Newborn ChildJ-Boog has apparently been expecting his fourth child for awhile now, as the B2K member shared a photo on Instagram of his newborn baby.By Lynn S.
- TVMoniece Slaughter Debunks Fizz's Claims He Was Never Friends With OmarionShe called him a liar.By Erika Marie
- TVApryl Jones & B2K's J-Boog Square Off At "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" ReunionThings got heated on set.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJ Boog Finds Apryl Jones & Lil Fizz Relationship Hilarious And CornyJ Boog has no mercy. By Chantilly Post
- MusicOmarion's 2020 Millennium Tour Gets Praise By Raz B & J-Boog, Fizz Remains SilentJ-Boog blames "Fizzle Pop" for B2K's exclusion.By Erika Marie
- MusicB2K's J-Boog Shuts Down Rumors That The Group Will Be On 2020 Millennium TourOmarion could go about it as a solo act.By Erika Marie
- GossipAnother B2K Member Now Accused Of Hooking Up With Omarion's MomThe women in Omarion's life can't be left alone. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentB2K's Raz B Joins The Cast Of "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood"Raz B inked the deal last month. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentB2K Member Raz B Arrested For Alleged Strangulation: ReportRaz B is facing a domestic violence charge.By Aida C.
- MusicB2K's Millennium Tour Racks Up $5 Million Dollars In Revenue: ReportB2K achieved a career milestone with their reunion tour.By Aida C.
- News"You Got Served 2" Teased By B2K's J Boog: "It's Real""Y'all ain't ready."By Zaynab