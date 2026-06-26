Pretty Ricky Dominates B2K During Verzuz Battle And Wins Every Round

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Pretty Ricky Dominates B2K Verzuz Battle Wins Every Round
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 9: "Spectacular" Blue Smith, Marcus "Pleasure P" Cooper, Diamond "Baby Blue" Smith of The Group Pretty Ricky performs during The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour 2026 at State Farm Arena on April 9, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Pretty Ricky and B2K had been building up to this Verzuz battle for about five years, and the results did not disappoint.

Last night (Thursday, June 25), fans of 2000s R&B got their wish as two of the era's best groups faced off against each other in a Verzuz battle. B2K and Pretty Ricky had been building up to this moment for years now, and the competitive spirit in Los Angeles didn't disappoint. But there is only one group who can come out on top, and those who voted in the Duel of the Boy Bands round-by-round via Complex crowned Pretty Ricky as the victor.

In fact, they won every single round by margins as large as 85 percent, and all of them with at least 60 percent of the vote. They won 89 percent to 11 percent overall based on fan voting between the groups overall rather than for each round, which is not the best look for Omarion and crew. Still, it seems like everyone had a pretty good time and enjoyed the atmosphere, which was very heartening to see.

Read More: B2K Verzuz Pretty Ricky: Essential Songs We Need To Hear

Static Major Tribute

Elsewhere during the Verzuz, Pleasure P called out B2K's Omarion and challenged him to sing without a backing track, which he eventually did. "I’m for what this is about,” P had told Complex during an interview. “Who’s the better group. Who’s got the most hits. I want all the smoke with Omarion. I sound just like my records, I did not come to play."

"If any of y’all get out of line, I got something for every last one of y’all. And I mean that with love and respect," Raz-B posted on Instagram earlier this month.

Trick Daddy introduced Pretty Ricky, whereas Affion Crockett introduced B2K. The former group also paid tribute to the late producer Static Major during their rendition of "Make It Like It Was," a track for which he had recorded a demo before his passing. "Rest in peace to Static Major," Pleasure P stated, per Complex.

Pretty Ricky & B2K's Verzuz

Another big moment during the Verzuz battle was Lizzo taking part of B2K's "Bump, Bump, Bump" rendition. It was a huge event pretty much five years in the making, as Pleasure P had called out B2K all the way back in 2021 to make this happen. Pretty Ricky came out on top, but there are many other angles to speak of and celebrate.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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