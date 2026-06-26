Pretty Ricky Dominates B2K During Verzuz Battle And Wins Every Round

Last night (Thursday, June 25), fans of 2000s R&B got their wish as two of the era's best groups faced off against each other in a Verzuz battle. B2K and Pretty Ricky had been building up to this moment for years now, and the competitive spirit in Los Angeles didn't disappoint. But there is only one group who can come out on top, and those who voted in the Duel of the Boy Bands round-by-round via Complex crowned Pretty Ricky as the victor.

In fact, they won every single round by margins as large as 85 percent, and all of them with at least 60 percent of the vote. They won 89 percent to 11 percent overall based on fan voting between the groups overall rather than for each round, which is not the best look for Omarion and crew. Still, it seems like everyone had a pretty good time and enjoyed the atmosphere, which was very heartening to see.

Static Major Tribute

Elsewhere during the Verzuz, Pleasure P called out B2K's Omarion and challenged him to sing without a backing track, which he eventually did. "I’m for what this is about,” P had told Complex during an interview. “Who’s the better group. Who’s got the most hits. I want all the smoke with Omarion. I sound just like my records, I did not come to play."

"If any of y’all get out of line, I got something for every last one of y’all. And I mean that with love and respect," Raz-B posted on Instagram earlier this month.

Trick Daddy introduced Pretty Ricky, whereas Affion Crockett introduced B2K. The former group also paid tribute to the late producer Static Major during their rendition of "Make It Like It Was," a track for which he had recorded a demo before his passing. "Rest in peace to Static Major," Pleasure P stated, per Complex.

Pretty Ricky & B2K's Verzuz