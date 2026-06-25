B2K Verzuz Pretty Ricky: How To Watch

BY Alexander Cole
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The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour 2026 - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 9: Raz-B, J-Boog, Omarion and Lil' Fizz of B2K perform during The Millennium Tour Presents: The Boys 4 Life Tour 2026 at State Farm Arena on April 9, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
B2K and Pretty Ricky will be competing on Verzuz tonight, and it should make for a pretty compelling matchup.

Verzuz is back, and they have been putting on some interesting matchups, with B2K and Pretty Ricky entering the arena tonight. Overall, this is going to be a matchup of two supergroups who delivered some big-time hits during the late 90s and early 00s.

B2K is known for tracks like "Bump, Bump, Bump," "Girlfriend," and "Gots Ta Be." Meanwhile, Pretty Ricky has a solid catalog with the likes of "On the Hotline" and "Grind with Me."

This past Spring, the two R&B groups performed on the "Boys 4 Life" tour, and this inspired some competitive spirit. Now, both sides are going to put their catalogs to the test, where fans will be able to vote on who had the bigger hits.

Read More: B2K Verzuz Pretty Ricky: Essential Songs We Need To Hear

How To Watch B2K Verzuz Pretty Ricky

If you are looking to watch this latest Verzuz battle, you will be able to do so as of tonight, Thursday, June 25, at 6:30 p.m. PT/ 9:30 p.m. ET. There are two possibilities for streaming the event. You can either do so through Apple Music or you can head over to the Verzuz Instagram page. Meanwhile, Complex is where you will be able to vote on each round.

There are already debates online centered around who is going to win. Some feel as though Pretty Ricky made songs for the adults, while others feel like B2K was for the teenagers. However, there are certainly others who feel completely differently.

Whatever the case may be, the fans are going to win here. They get to relive some nostalgia, all while two incredible groups get their flowers on the big stage.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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