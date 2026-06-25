B2K Verzuz Pretty Ricky: How To Watch

Verzuz is back, and they have been putting on some interesting matchups, with B2K and Pretty Ricky entering the arena tonight. Overall, this is going to be a matchup of two supergroups who delivered some big-time hits during the late 90s and early 00s.

B2K is known for tracks like "Bump, Bump, Bump," "Girlfriend," and "Gots Ta Be." Meanwhile, Pretty Ricky has a solid catalog with the likes of "On the Hotline" and "Grind with Me."

This past Spring, the two R&B groups performed on the "Boys 4 Life" tour, and this inspired some competitive spirit. Now, both sides are going to put their catalogs to the test, where fans will be able to vote on who had the bigger hits.

How To Watch B2K Verzuz Pretty Ricky

If you are looking to watch this latest Verzuz battle, you will be able to do so as of tonight, Thursday, June 25, at 6:30 p.m. PT/ 9:30 p.m. ET. There are two possibilities for streaming the event. You can either do so through Apple Music or you can head over to the Verzuz Instagram page. Meanwhile, Complex is where you will be able to vote on each round.

There are already debates online centered around who is going to win. Some feel as though Pretty Ricky made songs for the adults, while others feel like B2K was for the teenagers. However, there are certainly others who feel completely differently.