YG Verzuz The Game: How To Watch

BY Alexander Cole
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Image via Apple Music & Complex
YG and The Game are facing off in a Verzuz battle on Thursday night, and there is no doubt that this is going to be one for the ages.

YG and The Game are facing off in Verzuz tonight, and this is certainly a matchup between two West Coast heavyweights. Two different generations of artist facing off, flexing their incredible catalogs.

Going into this matchup, there have been some interesting debates about who is actually going to win. Most believe that The Game is going to win. After all, he has been around longer and has multiple classic albums under his belt.

However, others think YG will win this one. After all, Verzuz is all about crowd reaction. Just look at Rick Ross and French Montana. Ross is the better artist, but French won thanks to his song selection and vast array of hits. That said, YG could surprise some people with a performance for the ages. No matter what, the score is probably going to be tight.

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YG Takes On The Game

For those of you at home who are interested in watching the event, you will be able to do so tonight as of 9:30 PM EST or 6:30 PM PST. The show will be visible on Apple Music, as well as Complex, where you will also be able to vote on which artist you think is winning each round. Verzuz channels will also have the show available to watch.

The last Verzuz was between B2K and Pretty Ricky, which turned out to be a complete blowout. Pretty Ricky won every single round, and from a pure catalog vs catalog perspective, the show was definitely a disappointment.

YG and The Game, on the other hand, promise to be a much better matchup. This is going to be a wild card. You can't predict who wins. You'll just have to wait and see.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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