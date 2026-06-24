B2K Verzuz Pretty Ricky: Essential Songs We Need To Hear

B2K and Pretty Ricky have shared stages before, but a Verzuz battle is an entirely different challenge. After whispers and speculation, Verzuz officially confirmed that the two groups will face off in a match-up that feels tailor-made for anyone who came of age during the 2000s R&B boom. Both acts built devoted fan bases during the same era, delivered some of the decade's most memorable singles, and later found themselves reconnecting with audiences through The Millennium Tour. Their catalogs may not be identical, but the overlap between their audiences has always made comparisons inevitable.

A full Verzuz gives each side 20 songs to work with, leaving plenty of room for surprises. We're going to leave the lengthy reveal until the big show on Thursday. Still, some records feel non-negotiable, so we picked our favorite five from each group that we must see delivered on the Verzuz stage this Thursday, June 25, at 6:30 p.m. PT.

B2K Must-Have Tracks

1. "Bump, Bump, Bump"

If B2K only gets one guaranteed crowd reaction, it's probably coming from "Bump, Bump, Bump." The Diddy-assisted hit became the group's first No. 1 single and remains the song most closely tied to their commercial peak. More than two decades later, it's still the record most fans expect to hear the moment B2K's name enters the conversation.

2. "Girlfriend"

Before "Bump, Bump, Bump" climbed to the top of the charts, "Girlfriend" was already helping B2K build a devoted following. The song arrived during a stretch when the group seemed to be everywhere, from TRL and 106 & Park to the bedroom walls of fans across the country. A Verzuz battle thrives on nostalgia, and few B2K records transport listeners back to the early 2000s quite like this one.

3. "Why I Love You"

Every group entering Verzuz needs a record that slows things down without losing the room. For B2K, that song is "Why I Love You." The heartfelt ballad showcased a different side of the group, giving fans a chance to focus on the emotion rather than the choreography. If the battle comes down to sing-alongs, this one could prove especially difficult to beat.

4. "Uh Huh"

"Uh Huh" arrived before B2K became a household name, capturing the youthful confidence that first drew fans to the group. The song's playful energy helped lay the foundation for everything that followed. When conversations turn to B2K's biggest records, this one doesn't always get the same attention, but its place in the group's story is difficult to ignore.

5. "Gots Ta Be"

Not every Verzuz moment comes from a group's biggest hit. Sometimes the loudest reactions are reserved for the songs longtime fans feel never received enough credit. "Gots Ta Be" falls into that category, remaining a favorite among listeners who followed B2K beyond the singles that dominated radio. If the battle leaves room for a deeper catalog cut, this one deserves consideration.

Pretty Ricky Must-Have Songs

1. "Grind With Me"

Ask Pretty Ricky fans to name one song, and "Grind With Me" will probably be the first answer. The slow-burning hit became the group's signature record, introducing listeners to a sound that felt noticeably more mature than many of their peers at the time. If B2K comes armed with "Why I Love You," Pretty Ricky can counter with a song that has remained a staple of R&B playlists for nearly two decades.

2. "Your Body"

Parents probably weren't thrilled when "Your Body" started making its way through speakers and headphones in the mid-2000s. The song leaned into the grown-and-sexy image Pretty Ricky embraced throughout much of its run, helping separate the group from many of its teen-pop contemporaries. "Grind With Me" may be the record fans expect to hear, but "Your Body" is the kind of follow-up that reminds everyone why Pretty Ricky became such a force during that era.

3. "On The Hotline"

The first line of "On The Hotline" is so recognizable that plenty of fans can recite it without hearing the rest of the song. The track was released at a time when ringtone culture was still thriving, and the record felt perfectly suited for an era when people personalized every aspect of their phones. Verzuz thrives on immediate reactions, and few Pretty Ricky songs can generate one faster than this.

4. "Nothing But A Number"

Pretty Ricky's biggest hits usually dominate the conversation, which makes "Nothing But A Number" an easy record to overlook. That would be a mistake. The song developed a loyal following over the years, earning the kind of appreciation that often comes from fans who spent time with the albums rather than just the singles. Verzuz has a way of bringing those records back into the spotlight.

5. "Love Like Honey"

Many early-2000s R&B groups chased crossover success. "Love Like Honey" felt far less concerned with that. The song was a smooth, seductive track that became a hallmark of Pretty Ricky's catalog, giving fans exactly what they came for. Familiarity in Verzuz battles is definitely rewarded, and this is the kind of record that longtime listeners would welcome without hesitation.