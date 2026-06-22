T.I. Is Now Calling Verzuz A “Poor People Activity”

BY Aron A.
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NFL: Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons
Nov 20, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper T.I. on the field during a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
T.I. has thoughts on Verzuz.

Verzuz was once a platform to keep us entertained during the pandemic, but it still remains the octagon for hip-hop’s greatest talents, including T.I., who spent years trying to get into the ring. Of course, he also wanted a worthy opponent, one who has a catalog that’s worth the challenge, so he looked toward 50 Cent. Now that it won’t be happening, Tip has a clear change of attitude toward Verzuz in general.

“I don’t want to indulge in that side of life no more. I ain’t even interested, bruh. Ain’t no money over there in that sh*t, bruh. That sh*t poor people activity,” T.I. told the hosts of The Joe Budden Podcast, a take that many were taken aback by. “I’m 45. What I’m doing going back-and-forth with a n***a, man? Like, for what, bro?”

Joe Budden and his co-hosts argued that Verzuz should be something to celebrate people’s catalogs. T.I. said he would only consider it if the bag was right in the first place.

Eventually, T.I. explained that the proposed Verzuz with Jeezy probably would’ve been a good moment to celebrate their catalogs, since the two are friends. But when T.I. said that he doesn’t believe there are any winners or losers during Verzuz, Emanny argued that the losers aren’t determined by catalog but by performance. Still, the other co-hosts pushed back against that theory, explaining that Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s Verzuz came down to the music itself, rather than their individual performance.

Read More: The 10 Sneakers That Defined Kanye’s "Graduation" Album Era

T.I. Readies Final Album

T.I. is currently getting ready for the release of his forthcoming album, Kill The King, which is due out this Friday, June 26th. The album is marketed as T.I.’s final album and will include features from NBA Youngboy, Summer Walker, Usher, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, and more. Check out T.I.’s comments on The Joe Budden Podcast above. 

Read More: Juneteenth 2026: 15 Hip Hop & Soul Classics That Celebrate Black Joy & Pride

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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