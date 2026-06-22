T.I. Is Now Calling Verzuz A “Poor People Activity”

Verzuz was once a platform to keep us entertained during the pandemic, but it still remains the octagon for hip-hop’s greatest talents, including T.I., who spent years trying to get into the ring. Of course, he also wanted a worthy opponent, one who has a catalog that’s worth the challenge, so he looked toward 50 Cent. Now that it won’t be happening, Tip has a clear change of attitude toward Verzuz in general.

“I don’t want to indulge in that side of life no more. I ain’t even interested, bruh. Ain’t no money over there in that sh*t, bruh. That sh*t poor people activity,” T.I. told the hosts of The Joe Budden Podcast, a take that many were taken aback by. “I’m 45. What I’m doing going back-and-forth with a n***a, man? Like, for what, bro?”

Joe Budden and his co-hosts argued that Verzuz should be something to celebrate people’s catalogs. T.I. said he would only consider it if the bag was right in the first place.

Eventually, T.I. explained that the proposed Verzuz with Jeezy probably would’ve been a good moment to celebrate their catalogs, since the two are friends. But when T.I. said that he doesn’t believe there are any winners or losers during Verzuz, Emanny argued that the losers aren’t determined by catalog but by performance. Still, the other co-hosts pushed back against that theory, explaining that Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s Verzuz came down to the music itself, rather than their individual performance.

T.I. Readies Final Album