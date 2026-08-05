Pooh Shiesty Reveals Release Date For New Album "All Eyes On Shiest"

Pooh Shiesty is currently in jail as he awaits trial for allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane. Shiesty's father and his fellow artist Big30 are currently out on bond. However, there are various travel restrictions surrounding their conditional release.

Shiesty has attempted to secure bond in his case. However, prosecutors believe he is simply too much of a risk. Instead, he must stay in jail until his trial, and then a jury will decide whether or not he will go to prison for an extended period.

Despite all of this, Shiesty is still looking to make new music. In fact, earlier today, he released his latest song, "Last Man Breathin." As it turns out, this is the first single off his new album, All Eyes On Shiest, which is going to drop on Friday, August 7.

Pooh Shiesty Is About To Drop

The next Pooh Shiesty album is only two days away, which is a lot faster than most fans probably would have assumed. Overall, Shiesty remains one of the biggest artists in rap, despite him being in jail. Fans fondly remember his "FDO" single from a few months ago, when he was first released from prison after serving three years for federal charges.

This project will be a huge moment for hip-hop given Shiesty's situation. Of course, fans will be curious to hear if there are any bars on the album directed at Gucci Mane, or his overall situation.