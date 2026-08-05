Pooh Shiesty Reveals Release Date For New Album "All Eyes On Shiest"

BY Alexander Cole
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2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Pooh Shiesty is currently behind bars, although he is about to release his next studio album, "All Eyes On Shiest."

Pooh Shiesty is currently in jail as he awaits trial for allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane. Shiesty's father and his fellow artist Big30 are currently out on bond. However, there are various travel restrictions surrounding their conditional release.

Shiesty has attempted to secure bond in his case. However, prosecutors believe he is simply too much of a risk. Instead, he must stay in jail until his trial, and then a jury will decide whether or not he will go to prison for an extended period.

Despite all of this, Shiesty is still looking to make new music. In fact, earlier today, he released his latest song, "Last Man Breathin." As it turns out, this is the first single off his new album, All Eyes On Shiest, which is going to drop on Friday, August 7.

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Pooh Shiesty Is About To Drop

The next Pooh Shiesty album is only two days away, which is a lot faster than most fans probably would have assumed. Overall, Shiesty remains one of the biggest artists in rap, despite him being in jail. Fans fondly remember his "FDO" single from a few months ago, when he was first released from prison after serving three years for federal charges.

This project will be a huge moment for hip-hop given Shiesty's situation. Of course, fans will be curious to hear if there are any bars on the album directed at Gucci Mane, or his overall situation.

It can also be presumed that these songs were recorded before his incarceration. At this time, it is unclear whether or not Shiesty would have had any access to recording equipment in jail. Some artists have been able to bypass this in the past.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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