Last Man Breathin - Song by Pooh Shiesty

Pooh Shiesty remains behind bars as he awaits trial for allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane. In the meantime, it would appear as though the artist is looking to show fans how hungry he still is. On Wednesday, he dropped off the new single, "Last Man Breathin." This is a fresh track that features steady flows and high-energy production. In fact, this new single is part of the tracklist for Shiesty's new album, All Eyes On Shiest. This project was announced this afternoon, and we can imagine more singles to drop, in due time.
Release Date: August 5, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: All Eyes On Shiest