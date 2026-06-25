Feds Unveil Surveillance Photos Of Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Robbing Gucci Mane

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Federal prosecutors filed new documents on Wednesday, urging the court to keep Pooh Shiesty locked up until trial.

Pooh Shiesty is currently in jail as he awaits his trial for allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane at gunpoint. Shiesty, his father, Big30, and six others are accused of driving to Dallas to rob Gucci Mane amid an alleged contract dispute.

Shiesty's father and Big30 have since been released from jail as they await trial. Shiesty, on the other hand, has not been so lucky. In fact, the prosecution's latest filing was an attempt to keep Shiesty behind bars until the trial.

In fact, these new documents contain still images from surveillance footage that was recovered from the alleged crime scene. As you will see below, Gucci Mane is covered by a black block that says R.D, which stands for Radric Davis, his legal name. Meanwhile, there are images of men who are allegedly a part of Pooh Shiesty's crew, and by extension, the alleged kidnapping plot. It even appears as though Gucci Mane is allegedly being held at gunpoint in one of the photos.

Feds say there is video footage of the alleged robbery, although this could not be released as part of the new filing. That would be something for the jury to look at.

Read More: B2K Verzuz Pretty Ricky: Essential Songs We Need To Hear

Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Against Pooh Shiesty

In their filing, the prosecution was harsh in its assessment of the artist, saying "no condition of release can protect the community or witnesses against Williams Jr. from the danger he poses." They also went on to accuse Pooh Shiesty of running a gang, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

"The danger here is concrete," the prosecution wrote. "Williams Jr. himself has shot at least two people. He leads a Memphis street gang of roughly 100 members. He is a man who can summon an armed entourage at will."

This remains a developing story. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

Read More: Tay Keith's Signature Sound Lives On Through These 10 Songs

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
The 2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival Music Charlamagne Tha God Doesn't Believe Pooh Shiesty Would've Robbed A White Executive
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 9, 2024 Music Big30 To Be Released From Jail Ahead Of Gucci Mane Kidnapping Trial
Big30 Reunites Family After Jail Release Gucci Mane Case Music Big30 Reportedly Reunites With Family After Jail Release In Gucci Mane Case
Gucci Mane Hosts Republic Music Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest
Comments 1