Feds Unveil Surveillance Photos Of Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Robbing Gucci Mane

Pooh Shiesty is currently in jail as he awaits his trial for allegedly robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane at gunpoint. Shiesty, his father, Big30, and six others are accused of driving to Dallas to rob Gucci Mane amid an alleged contract dispute.

Shiesty's father and Big30 have since been released from jail as they await trial. Shiesty, on the other hand, has not been so lucky. In fact, the prosecution's latest filing was an attempt to keep Shiesty behind bars until the trial.

In fact, these new documents contain still images from surveillance footage that was recovered from the alleged crime scene. As you will see below, Gucci Mane is covered by a black block that says R.D, which stands for Radric Davis, his legal name. Meanwhile, there are images of men who are allegedly a part of Pooh Shiesty's crew, and by extension, the alleged kidnapping plot. It even appears as though Gucci Mane is allegedly being held at gunpoint in one of the photos.

Feds say there is video footage of the alleged robbery, although this could not be released as part of the new filing. That would be something for the jury to look at.

Prosecutors Reveal New Evidence Against Pooh Shiesty

In their filing, the prosecution was harsh in its assessment of the artist, saying "no condition of release can protect the community or witnesses against Williams Jr. from the danger he poses." They also went on to accuse Pooh Shiesty of running a gang, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

"The danger here is concrete," the prosecution wrote. "Williams Jr. himself has shot at least two people. He leads a Memphis street gang of roughly 100 members. He is a man who can summon an armed entourage at will."

This remains a developing story. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.