Pooh Shiesty's Gucci Mane Kidnapping Trial Hit With Significant Delay

Pooh Shiesty was set to go on trial July 6 for the alleged kidnapping of Gucci Mane, but that has since been delayed.

As for Gucci Mane , it was reported that he spoke to local police at the time of the alleged robbery and kidnapping. However, it was also stated that he has not cooperated with federal authorities. At this time, it remains to be seen if he will testify.

Overall, this has been one of the biggest ongoing stories in hip-hop. Pooh Shiesty's "FDO" was a smash hit upon his release from prison in the Fall of last year. However, his progress has been stalled, and given the charges at hand, he could be going to prison for up to 30 years if convicted.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!