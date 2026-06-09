Pooh Shiesty's Gucci Mane Kidnapping Trial Hit With Significant Delay

Pooh Shiesty is currently in a high-profile legal situation. According to reports, the artist allegedly robbed and kidnapped Gucci Mane at gunpoint. This was allegedly due to a contract dispute, which also involved Big30. Big30 and Pooh Shiesty's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., are set to go on trial alongside six other defendants.
Overall, this has been one of the biggest ongoing stories in hip-hop. Pooh Shiesty's "FDO" was a smash hit upon his release from prison in the Fall of last year. However, his progress has been stalled, and given the charges at hand, he could be going to prison for up to 30 years if convicted.
Originally, the trial was set to begin on July 6 of this year. According to Bryson "Boom" Paul, that has ultimately changed. Judge David Godbey recently made a pretrial ruling, calling the case "complex." As a result, the trial will now begin on February 22, 2027.
Pooh Shiesty Will Have To Wait
There will be one last pre-trial conference just five days before, on February 17. Regardless, this is going to be a long wait for Shiesty and his co-defendants.
Over the past couple of weeks, Shiesty's father and Big30 have been granted pre-trial release. Pooh Shiesty, on the other hand, hasn't been so lucky. He remains in custody, awaiting a trial that could very well determine his long-term future.
As for Gucci Mane, it was reported that he spoke to local police at the time of the alleged robbery and kidnapping. However, it was also stated that he has not cooperated with federal authorities. At this time, it remains to be seen if he will testify.
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