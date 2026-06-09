Pooh Shiesty's Gucci Mane Kidnapping Trial Hit With Significant Delay

BY Alexander Cole
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2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Pooh Shiesty was set to go on trial July 6 for the alleged kidnapping of Gucci Mane, but that has since been delayed.

Pooh Shiesty is currently in a high-profile legal situation. According to reports, the artist allegedly robbed and kidnapped Gucci Mane at gunpoint. This was allegedly due to a contract dispute, which also involved Big30. Big30 and Pooh Shiesty's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., are set to go on trial alongside six other defendants.

Overall, this has been one of the biggest ongoing stories in hip-hop. Pooh Shiesty's "FDO" was a smash hit upon his release from prison in the Fall of last year. However, his progress has been stalled, and given the charges at hand, he could be going to prison for up to 30 years if convicted.

Originally, the trial was set to begin on July 6 of this year. According to Bryson "Boom" Paul, that has ultimately changed. Judge David Godbey recently made a pretrial ruling, calling the case "complex." As a result, the trial will now begin on February 22, 2027.

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Pooh Shiesty Will Have To Wait

There will be one last pre-trial conference just five days before, on February 17. Regardless, this is going to be a long wait for Shiesty and his co-defendants.

Over the past couple of weeks, Shiesty's father and Big30 have been granted pre-trial release. Pooh Shiesty, on the other hand, hasn't been so lucky. He remains in custody, awaiting a trial that could very well determine his long-term future.

As for Gucci Mane, it was reported that he spoke to local police at the time of the alleged robbery and kidnapping. However, it was also stated that he has not cooperated with federal authorities. At this time, it remains to be seen if he will testify.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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