Big30 To Be Released From Jail Ahead Of Gucci Mane Kidnapping Trial

Back in January, there were rumors that Big30, Pooh Shiesty, and Pooh Shiesty's father, along with six other men, robbed and held Gucci Mane at gunpoint in Texas. Months later, eight men were arrested, with a ninth still at large.
Initially, Big30 was given a $100,000 bond. However, it was eventually ruled that the artist, whose real name is Rodney Lamont Wright Jr., was a flight risk. Since that time, Big30 has remained in jail, awaiting trial.
However, according to XXL, a judge has decided to reverse the previous ruling. As a result, Big30 has been granted pre-trial release. This is a big win for the artist, especially since Pooh Shiesty's father received a similar ruling just last week.
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Big30 Free Before Trial
"The Court finds that the Government has failed to establish that Wright is a flight risk or that the conditions of release imposed by Judge Christoff will not reasonably assure the safety of any person in the community," the ruling explained. "Accordingly, the Court denies the government’s motion. The Court vacates any stay of the release order."
As for Pooh Shiesty, he remains in jail. He has attempted to receive a bond, but has not been successful in that endeavor. Meanwhile, at this time, it is expected that the Gucci Mane kidnapping and robbery trial will go down on July 6.
This is all happening quite fast, with the trial set to begin in about a month. All eyes will be on this trial, as the Pooh Shiesty-Gucci Mane dynamic has been of interest to hip-hop fans for months at this point.
The situation continues to develop every week, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the natest news and updates.