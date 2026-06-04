Big30 To Be Released From Jail Ahead Of Gucci Mane Kidnapping Trial

BY Alexander Cole
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Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 9, 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Big30 visits SiriusXM Studios on May 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Big30 and Pooh Shiesty are set to go on trial for the alleged kidnapping and robbery of legendary artist Gucci Mane.

Back in January, there were rumors that Big30, Pooh Shiesty, and Pooh Shiesty's father, along with six other men, robbed and held Gucci Mane at gunpoint in Texas. Months later, eight men were arrested, with a ninth still at large.

Initially, Big30 was given a $100,000 bond. However, it was eventually ruled that the artist, whose real name is Rodney Lamont Wright Jr., was a flight risk. Since that time, Big30 has remained in jail, awaiting trial.

However, according to XXL, a judge has decided to reverse the previous ruling. As a result, Big30 has been granted pre-trial release. This is a big win for the artist, especially since Pooh Shiesty's father received a similar ruling just last week.

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Big30 Free Before Trial

"The Court finds that the Government has failed to establish that Wright is a flight risk or that the conditions of release imposed by Judge Christoff will not reasonably assure the safety of any person in the community," the ruling explained. "Accordingly, the Court denies the government’s motion. The Court vacates any stay of the release order."

As for Pooh Shiesty, he remains in jail. He has attempted to receive a bond, but has not been successful in that endeavor. Meanwhile, at this time, it is expected that the Gucci Mane kidnapping and robbery trial will go down on July 6.

This is all happening quite fast, with the trial set to begin in about a month. All eyes will be on this trial, as the Pooh Shiesty-Gucci Mane dynamic has been of interest to hip-hop fans for months at this point.

The situation continues to develop every week, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the natest news and updates.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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