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Gucci Mane kidnapping
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Big30 & Pooh Shiesty's Father Pleads Not Guilty To Kidnapping Gucci Mane
Nine men were accused of robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane in Dallas, including Big30 and Pooh Shiesty's father, Lontrell Williams.
By
Alexander Cole
May 04, 2026