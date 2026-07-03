6ix9ine Mocks Gucci Mane By Recreating Alleged Pooh Shiesty Video

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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6ix9ine Mocks Gucci Mane Recreating Pooh Shiesty Video
Aug 2, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Tekashi69 reacts while in attendance for the game between the Miami Marlins and the New York Mets at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
An alleged video of Pooh Shiesty robbing Gucci Mane hit the Internet, and 6ix9ine capitalized on the chance to double down his trolling.

6ix9ine has already levied snitching allegations against alleged robbery and kidnapping victim Gucci Mane, who allegedly suffered this at the hands of Pooh Shiesty. As such, when an alleged video of Shiesty robbing Guwop hit the Internet, Tekashi 6ix9ine took advantage of the opportunity to double down on his disdain.

No Jumper on Instagram caught a new social media video from Tekashi recreating the alleged video of the robbery. In the alleged video, Gucci stood between Pooh and a gun-toting individual, saying Shiesty is now out of 1017 Records.

In the New York rapper's recreation, he wore the same outfit as the Atlanta MC in the alleged video. Folks threw big stacks of cash and brandished fake guns in his face as 6ix9ine said he's "dropped." There was also talk of "police" activity, mocking how the alleged perpetrators supposedly spoke to Gucci in the video.

This joins a lot of present debates about this whole legal situation, with each one being more scandalous than the last. 6ix9ine is not letting up on his trolling, and we doubt this will change anytime soon.

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Did Gucci Mane Snitch On Pooh Shiesty?

For those unaware, Gucci Mane's snitching allegations haven't been confirmed by government or law enforcement authorities. Some folks theorized he cooperated with investigators and will have a big role in the upcoming trial. But others feel like Guwop already "won" and acted accordingly in this situation. We will see if any official and verified court updates change this in the near future.

However, Gucci did release the "Crash Dummy" diss track against his purportedly former 1017 artist. That caused a lot of controversy, with many expressing the belief that this alone constitutes snitching. The track referenced the alleged robbery and kidnapping, as well as the contract Shiesty allegedly forced him to sign.

Elsewhere, Pooh Shiesty might have more on his plate these days. His mother seemingly alleged he is expecting a child with Marissa Rogers. That's the alleged legal name of Marissa Da'Nae, who has a son with NLE Choppa. Meanwhile, the rapper continues to pursue bond ahead of his February 2027 trial for alleged kidnapping and robbery.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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