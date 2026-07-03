6ix9ine Mocks Gucci Mane By Recreating Alleged Pooh Shiesty Video

No Jumper on Instagram caught a new social media video from Tekashi recreating the alleged video of the robbery. In the alleged video, Gucci stood between Pooh and a gun-toting individual, saying Shiesty is now out of 1017 Records.

In the New York rapper's recreation, he wore the same outfit as the Atlanta MC in the alleged video. Folks threw big stacks of cash and brandished fake guns in his face as 6ix9ine said he's "dropped." There was also talk of "police" activity, mocking how the alleged perpetrators supposedly spoke to Gucci in the video.

This joins a lot of present debates about this whole legal situation, with each one being more scandalous than the last. 6ix9ine is not letting up on his trolling, and we doubt this will change anytime soon.

Did Gucci Mane Snitch On Pooh Shiesty?

For those unaware, Gucci Mane's snitching allegations haven't been confirmed by government or law enforcement authorities. Some folks theorized he cooperated with investigators and will have a big role in the upcoming trial. But others feel like Guwop already "won" and acted accordingly in this situation. We will see if any official and verified court updates change this in the near future.

However, Gucci did release the "Crash Dummy" diss track against his purportedly former 1017 artist. That caused a lot of controversy, with many expressing the belief that this alone constitutes snitching. The track referenced the alleged robbery and kidnapping, as well as the contract Shiesty allegedly forced him to sign.

Elsewhere, Pooh Shiesty might have more on his plate these days. His mother seemingly alleged he is expecting a child with Marissa Rogers. That's the alleged legal name of Marissa Da'Nae, who has a son with NLE Choppa. Meanwhile, the rapper continues to pursue bond ahead of his February 2027 trial for alleged kidnapping and robbery.