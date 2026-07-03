Pooh Shiesty's Mom Claims He & Mother Of NLE Choppa's Child Are Expecting

Pooh Shiesty is currently dealing with his alleged robbery and kidnapping case, but it seems like he has another big life update. His mother reportedly took to her Instagram Story to allege he's expecting a child with Marissa Da'Nae (real name Marissa Rogers, reportedly), who shares a son with NLE Choppa.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Shiesty's mom took to her Instagram Story recently to share an alleged ultrasound that displays Da'Nae's legal name, Marissa Rogers. "I'm staying strong for my granddaughter!!!!!!! @poohshiesty," the caption read.

To be clear, neither Pooh nor Marissa have publicly announced her pregnancy or that they're expecting at press time. As such, many fans are skeptical about this news, whereas others are more interested in any potential drama. Shiesty and Choppa (now NLE The Great) are both from Memphis.

We will see if anyone involved chimes in with their own take, formal announcement, or denial. In any case, best wishes to Marissa Rogers if this is true.

Meanwhile, fans continue to debate about this alleged update. With no further information available, we will have to wait for more responses and statements.

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Who Is Marissa Rogers?

For those unaware, Marissa Rogers is entrepreneur and influencer Marissa Da'Nae's alleged legal name. She shares a son, ChoZen Wone, with NLE Choppa.

They have publicly clashed in the past over coparenting rifts, subpar parenting allegations, and much more. This is just the latest chapter of drama in that previous relationship, although neither have taken to social media at press time to react to these rumors. We will see if that changes anytime soon.

Elsewhere, Pooh Shiesty is still dealing with his case. He faces accusations of robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane at a Dallas studio to get him out of his 1017 Records deal.