Pooh Shiesty's Mom Claims He & Mother Of NLE Choppa's Child Are Expecting

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Pooh Shiesty Mom Mother Of NLE Choppa Child Expecting
Memphis rapper NLE Choppa says hello to a fan during the Nike EYBL Session 2 at the Memphis Sports &amp; Events Center on May 15, 2026. Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Pooh Shiesty's mother posted an ultrasound allegedly displaying Marissa Da'Nae's legal name, who is the mother of NLE Choppa's son ChoZen.

Pooh Shiesty is currently dealing with his alleged robbery and kidnapping case, but it seems like he has another big life update. His mother reportedly took to her Instagram Story to allege he's expecting a child with Marissa Da'Nae (real name Marissa Rogers, reportedly), who shares a son with NLE Choppa.

As caught by Livebitez on Instagram, Shiesty's mom took to her Instagram Story recently to share an alleged ultrasound that displays Da'Nae's legal name, Marissa Rogers. "I'm staying strong for my granddaughter!!!!!!! @poohshiesty," the caption read.

To be clear, neither Pooh nor Marissa have publicly announced her pregnancy or that they're expecting at press time. As such, many fans are skeptical about this news, whereas others are more interested in any potential drama. Shiesty and Choppa (now NLE The Great) are both from Memphis.

We will see if anyone involved chimes in with their own take, formal announcement, or denial. In any case, best wishes to Marissa Rogers if this is true.

Meanwhile, fans continue to debate about this alleged update. With no further information available, we will have to wait for more responses and statements.

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Who Is Marissa Rogers?

For those unaware, Marissa Rogers is entrepreneur and influencer Marissa Da'Nae's alleged legal name. She shares a son, ChoZen Wone, with NLE Choppa.

They have publicly clashed in the past over coparenting rifts, subpar parenting allegations, and much more. This is just the latest chapter of drama in that previous relationship, although neither have taken to social media at press time to react to these rumors. We will see if that changes anytime soon.

Elsewhere, Pooh Shiesty is still dealing with his case. He faces accusations of robbing and kidnapping Gucci Mane at a Dallas studio to get him out of his 1017 Records deal.

Amid snitching allegations against Guwop, alleged evidence emerging, and much more drama, it's quickly become one of hip-hop's most controversial stories of the year. Dealing with an alleged pregnancy on top of that is another story entirely. But with a limited ability to address this, fans wonder if Shiesty will speak out about these claims. His mother might come through with another update or possible clarification.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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