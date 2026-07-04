Marissa Da'Nae Seemingly Gives Mixed Signals On Rumors She's Pregnant By Pooh Shiesty

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Marissa Da'Nae Mixed Signals Pooh Shiesty Pregnancy Rumors
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 12: Foogiano, Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane attend a party hosted by Gucci Mane and 1017 at Republic Lounge on August 12, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Pooh Shiesty's mother claimed he's expecting a child, and social media connected that to Marissa Da'Nae, who has a son with NLE Choppa.

Pooh Shiesty is currently dealing with a massive alleged kidnapping and robbery case over a situation with Gucci Mane. But that's not all on his plate. The Memphis rapper's mother recently claimed he's expecting a child, and social media sleuths tied the announcement to Marissa Da'Nae, who's expecting a child. Her legal name is reportedly Marissa Rogers, and she shares a son with NLE Choppa. Fans connected the dots and theorized Marissa is the mother of Shiesty's child and that they are expecting together, which she denied but also hinted at being true on social media.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, she took to Twitter with a series of messages that seemingly referred to this speculation. "All mfs do is worry bout the next mf got going on in they life and try to say the most negative s**t. Worry bout yo mf self," Da'Nae reportedly wrote.

"Like b***h this is MY MF LIFE!" she continued. "Live your life and worry bout yours and let me worry bout mines! MY LIFE DONT PAY YO BILLS!"

"And all you b***hes do is hate and make up lies. SALT KILL SNAILS NOT PLAYAS!"

However, as caught by The Shade Room on IG, Marissa Da'Nae also allegedly liked a comment that read "PRINCESS POOH" under her recent maternity photos. So some fans see this as a confirmation that Shiesty is the father, whereas others think this isn't proof enough.

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Marissa Da'Nae & NLE Choppa

All in all, Da'Nae mostly hinted at this not being the case, but we will see if any other information comes out about all of this. Maybe some of these individuals could speak out and address the situation further, but it seems difficult, let alone likely these days.

For those unaware, Marissa Da'Nae's coparenting dynamic with NLE Choppa has been less than perfect in the public eye. They have gone at each other multiple times for disagreements, accusations, and grievances over the years, which this situation (if true) could also impact.

Meanwhile, Pooh Shiesty's Gucci Mane case grows more complicated every day. An alleged video of the robbery recently hit the Internet, which folks have scrutinized intensely.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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