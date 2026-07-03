DJ Akademiks Reacts To Alleged Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane Video

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Reacts Pooh Shiesty Gucci Mane Video
May 3, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; American rapper Gucci Mane watches the during the second half in game three of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
DJ Akademiks is one of many individuals scrutinizing Gucci Mane's alleged reaction to the Pooh Shiesty robbery.

DJ Akademiks is not confident in the chances of Pooh Shiesty beating his kidnapping and robbery case connected to the alleged Gucci Mane situation. He's one of many hip-hop media figures to react to the alleged video of the incident that surfaced on the Internet this week, and his reaction shows why that confidence isn't there.

DJ Akademiks TV shared a few livestream highlights from the commentator on Instagram, starting with an initial reaction to the video. He commented on how Guwop allegedly tried to walk away from the camera in the alleged clip, but couldn't due to the gun-brandishing individual in his way.

Ak also theorized that Shiesty allegedly got mad because he wanted a "clean video" of Gucci confirming he's dropping him from 1017 Records, so he could share it online. He pointed out how unintelligent it is to allegedly feature a firearm in the video, and posited the alleged perpetrators might have already allegedly robbed the Atlanta rapper by the time they allegedly recorded the video.

In another clip, DJ Akademiks spoke on Gucci Mane's alleged demeanor in the video. "Gucci doesn't look scared to me," he remarked. "What Gucci looks like is, 'Alright, you got me... You got the drop on me. What more do you want me to say? You got it.' I don't know if that does anything for his reputation. Some people feel like he was definitely scared... It doesn't look like he's scared here. He's on some... 'Whatever.' [...] He doesn't seem to be cowering... That's not how Gucci's coming off."

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Gucci Mane & Pooh Shiesty Video

Other reactions to the Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty video include some conflicting remarks from Charleston White. While he previously blasted Guwop as a snitch, he most recently tore Shiesty apart for the alleged recording and how "arrogant" he was.

Elsewhere, Pooh Shiesty's former lawyer reacted to the scandal. Bradford Cohen called the clip "nasty work" and expressed his belief that the prosecutors' case isn't strong.

We will see if Gucci himself has anything else to say about this. He already dropped a diss track about the situation, which already garnered much controversy.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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