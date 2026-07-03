DJ Akademiks Reacts To Alleged Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane Video

DJ Akademiks is not confident in the chances of Pooh Shiesty beating his kidnapping and robbery case connected to the alleged Gucci Mane situation. He's one of many hip-hop media figures to react to the alleged video of the incident that surfaced on the Internet this week, and his reaction shows why that confidence isn't there.

DJ Akademiks TV shared a few livestream highlights from the commentator on Instagram, starting with an initial reaction to the video. He commented on how Guwop allegedly tried to walk away from the camera in the alleged clip, but couldn't due to the gun-brandishing individual in his way.

Ak also theorized that Shiesty allegedly got mad because he wanted a "clean video" of Gucci confirming he's dropping him from 1017 Records, so he could share it online. He pointed out how unintelligent it is to allegedly feature a firearm in the video, and posited the alleged perpetrators might have already allegedly robbed the Atlanta rapper by the time they allegedly recorded the video.

In another clip, DJ Akademiks spoke on Gucci Mane's alleged demeanor in the video. "Gucci doesn't look scared to me," he remarked. "What Gucci looks like is, 'Alright, you got me... You got the drop on me. What more do you want me to say? You got it.' I don't know if that does anything for his reputation. Some people feel like he was definitely scared... It doesn't look like he's scared here. He's on some... 'Whatever.' [...] He doesn't seem to be cowering... That's not how Gucci's coming off."

Gucci Mane & Pooh Shiesty Video

Other reactions to the Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty video include some conflicting remarks from Charleston White. While he previously blasted Guwop as a snitch, he most recently tore Shiesty apart for the alleged recording and how "arrogant" he was.

Elsewhere, Pooh Shiesty's former lawyer reacted to the scandal. Bradford Cohen called the clip "nasty work" and expressed his belief that the prosecutors' case isn't strong.

We will see if Gucci himself has anything else to say about this. He already dropped a diss track about the situation, which already garnered much controversy.