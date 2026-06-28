DJ Akademiks Is Not Confident In Lil Durk Or Pooh Shiesty's Criminal Cases

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Not Confident Lil Durk Pooh Shiesty Cases
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
DJ Akademiks theorized Lil Durk may have informants to deal with, and he also commented on the alleged evidence against Pooh Shiesty.

DJ Akademiks' hot takes on the hip-hop world have been quite controversial sometimes, especially when it comes to his coverage of criminal hip-hop stories. He's not making "War In Chiraq" videos anymore, so his content has evolved to be more free-form in that sense. Regardless, the commentator still talks about these matters often, and two of the biggest cases right now are Lil Durk facing trial for alleged murder-for-hire and Pooh Shiesty facing trial for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane.

DJ Akademiks TV shared recent stream highlights from him in which he discusses both cases. As for Smurk, Ak gave updates on what's going on with Durk's new charges, theorizing that one of the codefendants in Durk's case is now cooperating in the case. The codefendant is Kavon London Grant, also known as Vonnie.

Akademiks claimed Grant has reportedly been severed as a codefendant, which prompted these snitching rumors. He also claimed Grant was one of the people the Chicago rapper allegedly told about the alleged plan to murder Quando Rondo. We will see if official court updates match up with this in the future.

Read More: Clive Davis Was Behind The Legendary Careers Of These 10 Music Icons

Lil Durk & Pooh Shiesty's Trials

As for Pooh Shiesty, DJ Akademiks reacted to the alleged evidence against him in the Gucci Mane case. "Y'all know me, I love some Pooh Shiesty," he expressed. "This is the dumbest s**t I've ever seen. I can't wait to talk about it... The text messages are wild. None of this s**t's AI. I wish it was AI. They got the cellphone video. Remember I was saying they don't have the video, so he could beat it, Gucci got to double down on the snitching? I ain't gon' lie to you, man. That's the clearest cellphone video I've ever seen, bro... They can't put a video in paperwork. But they have screenshots of the video. And the screenshots are legit. Shiesty's done for that."

Akademiks may be a media star, but he's not a lawyer. So we'll see how this all pans out, although many folks share his pessimistic sentiments concerning these artists' chances at freedom.

Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial recently got a key update. Several of his codefendants are trying to sever themselves from The Voice's trial, arguing they have nothing to do with murders in the case.

On the other hand, Pooh Shiesty was accused of an inappropriate relationship with his house arrest supervisor, which prosecutors claim led to the alleged Guwop robbery. Federal authorities recently released new alleged evidence against him as he continues to seek bond.

Read More: Tay Keith's Signature Sound Lives On Through These 10 Songs

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest Music Pooh Shiesty Accused Of Inappropriate Relationship With House Arrest Supervisor
India Royale Missing Lil Durk Prison Phone Call Kanye West Hip Hop News Relationships India Royale Is Missing Lil Durk Heavily After His Prison Phone Call With Kanye West
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest Music Pooh Shiesty Appears To Diss Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist After Instagram Takedown
Comments 0