DJ Akademiks Is Not Confident In Lil Durk Or Pooh Shiesty's Criminal Cases

DJ Akademiks' hot takes on the hip-hop world have been quite controversial sometimes, especially when it comes to his coverage of criminal hip-hop stories. He's not making "War In Chiraq" videos anymore, so his content has evolved to be more free-form in that sense. Regardless, the commentator still talks about these matters often, and two of the biggest cases right now are Lil Durk facing trial for alleged murder-for-hire and Pooh Shiesty facing trial for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane.

DJ Akademiks TV shared recent stream highlights from him in which he discusses both cases. As for Smurk, Ak gave updates on what's going on with Durk's new charges, theorizing that one of the codefendants in Durk's case is now cooperating in the case. The codefendant is Kavon London Grant, also known as Vonnie.

Akademiks claimed Grant has reportedly been severed as a codefendant, which prompted these snitching rumors. He also claimed Grant was one of the people the Chicago rapper allegedly told about the alleged plan to murder Quando Rondo. We will see if official court updates match up with this in the future.

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Lil Durk & Pooh Shiesty's Trials

As for Pooh Shiesty, DJ Akademiks reacted to the alleged evidence against him in the Gucci Mane case. "Y'all know me, I love some Pooh Shiesty," he expressed. "This is the dumbest s**t I've ever seen. I can't wait to talk about it... The text messages are wild. None of this s**t's AI. I wish it was AI. They got the cellphone video. Remember I was saying they don't have the video, so he could beat it, Gucci got to double down on the snitching? I ain't gon' lie to you, man. That's the clearest cellphone video I've ever seen, bro... They can't put a video in paperwork. But they have screenshots of the video. And the screenshots are legit. Shiesty's done for that."

Akademiks may be a media star, but he's not a lawyer. So we'll see how this all pans out, although many folks share his pessimistic sentiments concerning these artists' chances at freedom.

Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial recently got a key update. Several of his codefendants are trying to sever themselves from The Voice's trial, arguing they have nothing to do with murders in the case.