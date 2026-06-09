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Pooh Shiesty trial
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Pooh Shiesty's Gucci Mane Kidnapping Trial Hit With Significant Delay
Pooh Shiesty was set to go on trial July 6 for the alleged kidnapping of Gucci Mane, but that has since been delayed.
By
Alexander Cole
June 09, 2026