Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Admitted To Violating Parole, As Lawyer Blasts Supervisor Allegations

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pooh Shiesty Admitted Violating Parole Lawyer Supervisor Claims
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Rapper Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Pooh Shiesty's lawyer responded to claims that his client had an inappropriate relationship with his home confinement supervisor.

Pooh Shiesty remains behind bars over kidnapping and robbery allegations connected to an alleged incident with Gucci Mane. Most recently, there has been a lot of talk about his parole and home confinement statuses thanks to allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with his home confinement supervisor.

This relationship allegedly led to repeat violations of Shiesty's court-ordered release, including the alleged Guwop robbery. Per prosecutors' accusations, at least one Volunteers of America employee had an inappropriate relationship with him. The non-profit handled the Memphis rapper's supervision following his 2022 federal conspiracy and drug trafficking conviction.

Allegedly, the supervisor provided unauthorized day passes that allowed the alleged Gucci robbery to happen, and Volunteers of America has reportedly since fired the employee, who allegedly contacted Shiesty 19 times on the day of the alleged robbery after entering three day passes. XXL received the following statement from Pooh's lawyer Kent Schaffer regarding these claims: "We do not believe that there was anything inappropriate about our client's relationship with any of the house arrest supervisors. That is not what he is on trial for and is simply a distraction."

Read More: Clive Davis Was Behind The Legendary Careers Of These 10 Music Icons

When Is Pooh Shiesty's Trial?

However, court documents accuse Shiesty of violating the terms of his home confinement at least four times. These include refusing a urine sample, missing a urinalysis appointment, failing to comply with a biweekly check-in, and not showing up for a drug test due to alleged transportation issues.

Journalist Meghann Cuniff took to Twitter to share court documents that feature alleged text messages of Pooh admitting to violating his release conditions by being drunk and high. At press time, it doesn't seem like his camp has responded to these specific allegations, so we will see if that changes.

All of this is part of the government's attempts to ensure Pooh Shiesty does not get bond, which he continues to push for in this case. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him ahead of his February 2027 trial. We will see how the court responds to prosecutors' latest filing in this case, and whether or not these allegations will end up manifesting.

Read More: Tay Keith's Signature Sound Lives On Through These 10 Songs

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest Music Pooh Shiesty Accused Of Inappropriate Relationship With House Arrest Supervisor
Pooh Shiesty Pleads Not Guilty Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case Music Pooh Shiesty Pleads Not Guilty In Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest Music Pooh Shiesty Continues To Seek Bail As Trial Date Gets Pushed Back
Pooh Shiesty Reacts Disbelief Gucci Mane Alleged FBI Statement Music Pooh Shiesty Reacts With Disbelief To Gucci Mane's Alleged Police Statement
Comments 0