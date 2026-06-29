Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Admitted To Violating Parole, As Lawyer Blasts Supervisor Allegations

Pooh Shiesty remains behind bars over kidnapping and robbery allegations connected to an alleged incident with Gucci Mane. Most recently, there has been a lot of talk about his parole and home confinement statuses thanks to allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with his home confinement supervisor.

This relationship allegedly led to repeat violations of Shiesty's court-ordered release, including the alleged Guwop robbery. Per prosecutors' accusations, at least one Volunteers of America employee had an inappropriate relationship with him. The non-profit handled the Memphis rapper's supervision following his 2022 federal conspiracy and drug trafficking conviction.

Allegedly, the supervisor provided unauthorized day passes that allowed the alleged Gucci robbery to happen, and Volunteers of America has reportedly since fired the employee, who allegedly contacted Shiesty 19 times on the day of the alleged robbery after entering three day passes. XXL received the following statement from Pooh's lawyer Kent Schaffer regarding these claims: "We do not believe that there was anything inappropriate about our client's relationship with any of the house arrest supervisors. That is not what he is on trial for and is simply a distraction."

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However, court documents accuse Shiesty of violating the terms of his home confinement at least four times. These include refusing a urine sample, missing a urinalysis appointment, failing to comply with a biweekly check-in, and not showing up for a drug test due to alleged transportation issues.

Journalist Meghann Cuniff took to Twitter to share court documents that feature alleged text messages of Pooh admitting to violating his release conditions by being drunk and high. At press time, it doesn't seem like his camp has responded to these specific allegations, so we will see if that changes.