Feds Unveil The Contract Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Forced Gucci Mane To Sign

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Feds Contract Pooh Shiesty Forced Gucci Mane Sign
Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Gucci Mane reacts during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Pooh Shiesty is facing this Gucci Mane kidnapping and robbery trial alongside his father, fellow Memphis rapper Big30, and six others.

Pooh Shiesty is trying to secure his bail in the Gucci Mane kidnapping and robbery case, but federal prosecutors do not want him free. According to Complex, a new court motion argues against his exit from prison before trial and provides more details about what allegedly went down at a Dallas studio earlier this year.

This includes alleged footage of Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane, as well as the terms of the supposed contract the former allegedly forced the latter to sign. Shiesty faces these accusations alongside his father Lontrell Williams Sr., fellow Memphis rapper Big30, and six other codefendants.

As for the alleged contract, it reportedly stipulated permission for Pooh to immediately terminate his contract with Guwop's 1017 Records. In addition, it reportedly indicated the omission of all obligations under the deal and his ownership of masters and intellectual property. That's reportedly among what Gucci felt the most uneasy about giving up.

Also, the alleged contract reportedly transferred 1017's approval rights with Atlantic Records directly to Shiesty and his "sole discretion" for the purposes of negotiating deals with other labels. Prosecutors reportedly claimed the perpetrators printed the contract hours before the alleged robbery and forced Guwop to sign it at gunpoint with the expectation of holding up in court.

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Gucci Mane & Pooh Shiesty Footage
Gucci Mane performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. Jf1 0226
Gucci Mane performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. Jf1 0226. Justin Ford / For CommercialAppeal.com / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Elsewhere, prosecutors' accusations also include claims that Pooh Shiesty asked Big30 to record the Gucci Mane robbery. Federal authorities reportedly shared screenshots of an alleged video of the alleged crime, which shows one of the codefendants brandishing a firearm and the two former 1017 label mates standing next to each other. Beyond Gucci's "Crash Dummy" diss track and some cryptic social media activity from Pooh, neither former label mate has really spoken on this complex situation.

We will see if more footage from the alleged robbery ends up entering the trial as court evidence when it begins next February. Also, we could get more details about this supposed contract and its legal standing, if any.

This continues to grow as one of the most shocking hip-hop stories of 2026. A contractual dispute has now allegedly become a very divisive conflict.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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