Pooh Shiesty's Father Wants Court To Modify Bond & Allow Travel

Lontrell Williams Sr. is currently out on bond in the case regarding his son Pooh Shiesty and the alleged robbery and kidnapping of Pooh's label boss, Gucci Mane. This trial recently experienced a significant delay, and we have another update regarding Williams Sr.'s current bond situation, which is home incarceration.

According to court documents reportedly obtained by Complex, his legal team filed a motion on Thursday (June 18) to modify the terms of release. This is for the purposes of allowing Shiesty's father to travel.

More specifically, he reportedly requested the court's permission to "travel to and from his attorneys' offices in the Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas." Due to Williams Sr.'s inability to take any case information home, he wants his attorneys to be able to look at the case with him elsewhere.

On the other hand, he also requested the court's permission to travel to Tennessee's Western District due to his ownership, management, and renovation of over eight Memphis properties. Per documents, Lontrell Williams Sr. wants to assist contractors, oversee maintenance and construction, and continue providing for his family and paying legal fees through this work.

The filing also claims someone broke into one of the properties, adding to the pressure to help. He wants either an 8AM to 5PM curfew or a change from home incarceration to home detention with presumably looser restrictions. We will see how the court rules on this matter.

Is Pooh Shiesty In Jail?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Lontrell Williams Sr.'s son Pooh Shiesty is still in prison over the Gucci Mane robbery and kidnapping allegations. He continues to fight for bond amid a February 2027 trial start date, but no significant updates on this most recent bail push have emerged at press time.

Another important person in this case is fellow Memphis MC Big30, who recently left jail on bond. Videos on social media emerged of him reportedly reuniting with his family after the release.