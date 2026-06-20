Pooh Shiesty's Father Wants Court To Modify Bond & Allow Travel

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Pooh Shiesty Father Court Modify Bond Allow Travel
COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 17: Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane perform onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane &amp; The New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
The Pooh Shiesty case recently experienced a significant delay, so that might change Lontrell Williams Sr.'s request.

Lontrell Williams Sr. is currently out on bond in the case regarding his son Pooh Shiesty and the alleged robbery and kidnapping of Pooh's label boss, Gucci Mane. This trial recently experienced a significant delay, and we have another update regarding Williams Sr.'s current bond situation, which is home incarceration.

According to court documents reportedly obtained by Complex, his legal team filed a motion on Thursday (June 18) to modify the terms of release. This is for the purposes of allowing Shiesty's father to travel.

More specifically, he reportedly requested the court's permission to "travel to and from his attorneys' offices in the Northern and Eastern Districts of Texas." Due to Williams Sr.'s inability to take any case information home, he wants his attorneys to be able to look at the case with him elsewhere.

On the other hand, he also requested the court's permission to travel to Tennessee's Western District due to his ownership, management, and renovation of over eight Memphis properties. Per documents, Lontrell Williams Sr. wants to assist contractors, oversee maintenance and construction, and continue providing for his family and paying legal fees through this work.

The filing also claims someone broke into one of the properties, adding to the pressure to help. He wants either an 8AM to 5PM curfew or a change from home incarceration to home detention with presumably looser restrictions. We will see how the court rules on this matter.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

Is Pooh Shiesty In Jail?
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Lontrell Williams Sr.'s son Pooh Shiesty is still in prison over the Gucci Mane robbery and kidnapping allegations. He continues to fight for bond amid a February 2027 trial start date, but no significant updates on this most recent bail push have emerged at press time.

Another important person in this case is fellow Memphis MC Big30, who recently left jail on bond. Videos on social media emerged of him reportedly reuniting with his family after the release.

There's still a lot of time left for this trial to start, and many more updates to come. We will see how all nine codefendants' situations and prospects change as court proceedings continue developing.

Read More: Juneteenth 2026: 15 Hip Hop & Soul Classics That Celebrate Black Joy & Pride

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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