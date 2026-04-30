Pooh Shiesty’s Dad Argues Prosecutors Have A Weak Case Against Him

Earlier this month, Pooh Shiesty and multiple others were arrested and hit with charges related to the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane. Prosecutors accuse him of carrying out an "armed takeover" of a recording studio to get out of his 1017 contract. If convicted, he could end up spending some serious time behind bars.

Pooh Shiesty's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was among those arrested. Shortly after he was taken into custody, he was granted a $250K bond with a $25K cash deposit. Prosecutors swiftly moved to have his bond revoked, alleging that he could be a flight risk.

He's fighting back, insisting that they have a weak case. In new court documents obtained by TMZ, Williams Sr. and his team argue that he should await trial at home. They claim the evidence they have against him is “profoundly underwhelming.”

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Did Pooh Shiesty Kidnap Gucci Mane?

Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Prosecutors accuse Williams Sr. of traveling from Memphis to Dallas, booking the studio, printing the contract release, and being present during the alleged ordeal. He, on the other hand, says he traveled from Memphis to Dallas weeks before the other defendants did. According to him, he did this so he could take care of his son. He also claims that he always books studios for Pooh Shiesty. As for the allegation about printing the contract release, he insists prosecutors don't have any evidence to back this up.

Pooh Shiesty's former lawyer, Bradford Cohen, has made similar statements accusing the government of lacking sufficient evidence.