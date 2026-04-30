Pooh Shiesty’s Dad Argues Prosecutors Have A Weak Case Against Him

BY Caroline Fisher
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Pooh Shiesty Dad Weak Case
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) PRINCEWILLIAMS ATLPICS.NET
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Shortly after Pooh Shiesty's father was arrested this month, he was granted a $250K bond, but prosecutors want it revoked.

Earlier this month, Pooh Shiesty and multiple others were arrested and hit with charges related to the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane. Prosecutors accuse him of carrying out an "armed takeover" of a recording studio to get out of his 1017 contract. If convicted, he could end up spending some serious time behind bars.

Pooh Shiesty's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was among those arrested. Shortly after he was taken into custody, he was granted a $250K bond with a $25K cash deposit. Prosecutors swiftly moved to have his bond revoked, alleging that he could be a flight risk.

He's fighting back, insisting that they have a weak case. In new court documents obtained by TMZ, Williams Sr. and his team argue that he should await trial at home. They claim the evidence they have against him is “profoundly underwhelming.”

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Did Pooh Shiesty Kidnap Gucci Mane?
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest
Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Prosecutors accuse Williams Sr. of traveling from Memphis to Dallas, booking the studio, printing the contract release, and being present during the alleged ordeal. He, on the other hand, says he traveled from Memphis to Dallas weeks before the other defendants did. According to him, he did this so he could take care of his son. He also claims that he always books studios for Pooh Shiesty. As for the allegation about printing the contract release, he insists prosecutors don't have any evidence to back this up.

Pooh Shiesty's former lawyer, Bradford Cohen, has made similar statements accusing the government of lacking sufficient evidence.

“The FBI doesn’t take three months to arrest someone if they believe everything that was said,” he said before withdrawing from the case. “There is no contract, this mystery contract. They have no contract. They have no video of this alleged signing of a contract, they have no guns, they have no jewelry, they have none of that physical evidence.”

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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