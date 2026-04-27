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Lontrell Williams Sr.
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Wack 100 Expects Pooh Shiesty's Dad To Snitch On Him
Pooh Shiesty's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was arrested alongside his son for allegedly robbing Gucci Mane.
By
Cole Blake
April 27, 2026