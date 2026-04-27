Wack 100 Expects Pooh Shiesty's Dad To Snitch On Him

Wack 100 believes that Pooh Shiesty’s father, Lontrell Williams Sr., is going to snitch on him to get out of jail after authorities arrested him for his alleged role in the kidnapping and robbing of Gucci Mane, earlier this year. Wack explained his reasoning during an interview with VladTV published on Saturday.

"He dad may pull a-- what's the dude? Ksoo? This might be Ksoo's dad part two. This dude be 50 years old in December," he said. "He turns 50 this year. So, you know, 20 or 30 to him is a death sentence. And, he already knows there's no more Pooh Shiesty run as an artist. That's over... I wouldn't be surprised. The dad is already telling on himself. He got in the back of the squad car and started telling the feds, 'Yeah, I knew y'all was coming. My inside people already told me y'all was on us. So, I kind of expected y'all. I knew this was coming.' So, when he went for his bail hearing, they used that against him."

Williams Sr. argued in favor of his release on bond in a brief filed last week. He claimed that the government cannot provide “clear and convincing evidence” that he needs to remain behind bars.

Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

Authorities originally arrested Pooh Shiesty and his father, along with several other co-conspirators, for the alleged kidnapping and robbing of Gucci Mane, earlier this month. They claimed that the group organized a “coordinated takeover” of a Dallas music studio on January 10, 2026. There, they forced Gucci to release Shiesty from a contract with 1017 Records.