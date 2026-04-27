Wack 100 Expects Pooh Shiesty's Dad To Snitch On Him

BY Cole Blake
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The Game Hosts Special Screening Of His New Film "The Making of The Documentary 2"
HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: Music Manager "Wack 100" attends The Games special screening of his new film "The Making of The Documentary 2" at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on September 28, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Keipher McKennie/Getty Images.)
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Pooh Shiesty's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was arrested alongside his son for allegedly robbing Gucci Mane.

Wack 100 believes that Pooh Shiesty’s father, Lontrell Williams Sr., is going to snitch on him to get out of jail after authorities arrested him for his alleged role in the kidnapping and robbing of Gucci Mane, earlier this year. Wack explained his reasoning during an interview with VladTV published on Saturday.

"He dad may pull a-- what's the dude? Ksoo? This might be Ksoo's dad part two. This dude be 50 years old in December," he said. "He turns 50 this year. So, you know, 20 or 30 to him is a death sentence. And, he already knows there's no more Pooh Shiesty run as an artist. That's over... I wouldn't be surprised. The dad is already telling on himself. He got in the back of the squad car and started telling the feds, 'Yeah, I knew y'all was coming. My inside people already told me y'all was on us. So, I kind of expected y'all. I knew this was coming.' So, when he went for his bail hearing, they used that against him."

Williams Sr. argued in favor of his release on bond in a brief filed last week. He claimed that the government cannot provide “clear and convincing evidence” that he needs to remain behind bars.

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Pooh Shiesty's Arrest

Authorities originally arrested Pooh Shiesty and his father, along with several other co-conspirators, for the alleged kidnapping and robbing of Gucci Mane, earlier this month. They claimed that the group organized a “coordinated takeover” of a Dallas music studio on January 10, 2026. There, they forced Gucci to release Shiesty from a contract with 1017 Records.

Gucci made his first public appearance since the arrest to perform at the halftime show of the UFL Birmingham Stallions’ home opener, earlier this month. At the event, fans in attendance yelled out "rat," as seen in a viral video on social media. Pooh Shiesty still doesn't have a trial date. His next hearing is scheduled for May.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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