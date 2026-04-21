Pooh Shiesty’s Dad Fights For Release On Bond

BY Caroline Fisher
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Pooh Shiesty Dad Fights Bond
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Pooh Shiesty's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was recently arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane.

Earlier this month, Pooh Shiesty and multiple others were arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and robbery of Gucci Mane. They're accused of carrying out an "armed takeover" of a recording studio in an effort to get out of a 1017 contract. The Memphis rapper's father, Lontrell Williams Sr., was among those taken into custody.

Shortly after, Williams Sr. was granted a $250K bond with a $25K cash deposit. Prosecutors, however, were quick to push back. They recently moved to have his bond revoked, alleging that he could be a flight risk. This week, Williams submitted a brief arguing why he believes he should be granted bond, per Complex.

According to him, the government is unable to provide “clear and convincing evidence" that proves it's necessary to keep him in jail. In his brief, he also points out the fact that Magistrate Judge Annie T. Christoff ruled in favor of his release while taking his "history and characteristics" into consideration.

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Did Gucci Mane Snitch On Pooh Shiesty?
Pooh Shiesty
Rapper Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) PRINCEWILLIAMS ATLPICS.NET

As for Gucci Mane, several former fans have turned on him since Pooh Shiesty's arrest, with many labeling him an alleged snitch. He released a song called "Crash Dummy" amid his peers' legal drama, in which he references the alleged kidnapping.

"Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy, and after all that, boy, you still signed to me," he raps. "I walk in the room, you can feel the pressure building / N***a dapped me up there, whole time they plotting against me."

The track earned reactions from Uncle Murda, Boosie Badazz, 50 Cent, Ralo, and many more. 6ix9ine even hopped online to weigh in amid the chatter.

"WHY YOU ALWAYS GOT TO SAY SOMETHING???" he captioned a fiery Instagram post. "IM THE ONLYYYYYYY PERSON THAT CAN SPEA ON THIS EVERYYYYYTIMMMMMME. YALL BLACKBALLED ME AND TRY TO TAKE FOOD FROM MY FAMILYS MOUTH WHEN YALL KNEW ALL THE FACTSSS!!!"

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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