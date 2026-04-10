6ix9ine Blasts Gucci Mane As A Snitch For Pooh Shiesty Diss Track "Crash Dummy"

6ix9ine has dealt with snitching criticisms ever since his RICO case involving the Nine Trey Bloods a few years back. He continues to get flack for this, but he's also noticed other snitching scandals in hip-hop. Most recently, people are accusing Gucci Mane of being a snitch for his "Crash Dummy" diss track, in which he disses his signee Pooh Shiesty for allegedly robbing and kidnapping him.

Tekashi 6ix9ine can't believe folks are, in his view, making excuses for Guwop and picking which MCs to scrutinize for this. In a social media video caught by No Jumper on Instagram, he went off on the Alabama native for his new song.

First, Tekashi showed old videos and songs of Gucci saying he would never snitch or cooperate with police, and then played some lyrics from the song. He was quite livid about the situation and ranted about his perceptions of hypocrisy concerning hip-hop's assessment of other rappers compared to their assessments of him.

Then, 6ix9ine flaunted stacks of cash and threw them at a picture of Gucci Mane. "WHY YOU ALWAYS GOT TO SAY SOMETHING???" he captioned his post. "IM THE ONLYYYYYYY PERSON THAT CAN SPEA ON THIS EVERYYYYYTIMMMMMME. YALL BLACKBALLED ME AND TRY TO TAKE FOOD FROM MY FAMILYS MOUTH WHEN YALL KNEW ALL THE FACTSSS!!! FOR 5 YEARS I EXPOSED THE RAP GAME BUT BECAUSE IM NOT BLACK I GET A DIFFERENT TREATMENT (that itself hurts some of you because THE TRUTH hurts) SUCK MY D**K."

Gucci Mane Responds To Pooh Shiesty

Gucci Mane's assessment of the alleged Pooh Shiesty robbery emerged in full force on "Crash Dummy." There are many specific lyrics that allude to the alleged incident, such as "Pen to the paper, but it's under duress" and "I thought it was a business meeting, but it was a set-up." However, he hasn't specifically addressed the snitching allegations surrounding him.