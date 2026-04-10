6ix9ine Blasts Gucci Mane As A Snitch For Pooh Shiesty Diss Track "Crash Dummy"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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6ix9ine Gucci Mane Snitch Pooh Shiesty Diss Track Crash Dummy
Feb 16, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Recording artist Gucci Mane watches the 3-Point Contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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6ix9ine is calling out hypocrites who label him a snitch but might have excuses for Gucci Mane's new Pooh Shiesty diss track "Crash Dummy."

6ix9ine has dealt with snitching criticisms ever since his RICO case involving the Nine Trey Bloods a few years back. He continues to get flack for this, but he's also noticed other snitching scandals in hip-hop. Most recently, people are accusing Gucci Mane of being a snitch for his "Crash Dummy" diss track, in which he disses his signee Pooh Shiesty for allegedly robbing and kidnapping him.

Tekashi 6ix9ine can't believe folks are, in his view, making excuses for Guwop and picking which MCs to scrutinize for this. In a social media video caught by No Jumper on Instagram, he went off on the Alabama native for his new song.

First, Tekashi showed old videos and songs of Gucci saying he would never snitch or cooperate with police, and then played some lyrics from the song. He was quite livid about the situation and ranted about his perceptions of hypocrisy concerning hip-hop's assessment of other rappers compared to their assessments of him.

Then, 6ix9ine flaunted stacks of cash and threw them at a picture of Gucci Mane. "WHY YOU ALWAYS GOT TO SAY SOMETHING???" he captioned his post. "IM THE ONLYYYYYYY PERSON THAT CAN SPEA ON THIS EVERYYYYYTIMMMMMME. YALL BLACKBALLED ME AND TRY TO TAKE FOOD FROM MY FAMILYS MOUTH WHEN YALL KNEW ALL THE FACTSSS!!! FOR 5 YEARS I EXPOSED THE RAP GAME BUT BECAUSE IM NOT BLACK I GET A DIFFERENT TREATMENT (that itself hurts some of you because THE TRUTH hurts) SUCK MY D**K."

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

Gucci Mane Responds To Pooh Shiesty

Gucci Mane's assessment of the alleged Pooh Shiesty robbery emerged in full force on "Crash Dummy." There are many specific lyrics that allude to the alleged incident, such as "Pen to the paper, but it's under duress" and "I thought it was a business meeting, but it was a set-up." However, he hasn't specifically addressed the snitching allegations surrounding him.

What's more is that Gucci Mane allegedly gave police a statement, according to an FBI agent who testified in court recently. But the details are still up for debate, and folks are going back and forth over how to take this. We'll see if Pooh Shiesty says anything else behind bars, whether personally or from his legal team.

Read More: Streamer Culture Isn’t Dying, It’s Burning Through Itself

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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