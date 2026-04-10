Wack 100 Refuses To Believe Gucci Mane Snitched On Pooh Shiesty On "Crash Dummy"

Pooh Shiesty is in a lot of trouble for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane, which he responded to in his new "Crash Dummy" diss track. Many folks feel like this constitutes snitching, which pairs with FBI reports that Gucci provided a statement to police about the alleged robbery. Wack 100 recently argued with DJ Akademiks on the latter's livestream about it, arguing Guwop is still protected by musical expression.

As caught by CY Chels on Twitter, Wack argued that we don't know if the Alabama native wrote the song. Ak argued that this is just as much of a snitching incident as the alleged statement to police. The streamer couldn't believe the executive's argument, positing that the song is even worse than the statement. Still, Wack stood firm on his beliefs, giving Gucci the benefit of the doubt.

"Rapping about it and doing it is two different things," Wack 100 expressed. He combated DJ Akademiks' argument that he likes when artists live what they rap, arguing that "YNs" have made that previously unadvisable route more appealing. "Man, y'all don't know what a motherf***er was doing unless a motherf***er was there with him. I don't give a f**k what you're talking about," Wack continued.

He also berated Akademiks for allegedly not knowing what he's talking about, arguing that Gucci Mane is just an entertainer. In response, Ak insinuated Gucci might be lying about his previous street persona and told when someone really from the streets pressed him, if Wack is correct in his assessment.

"Crash Dummy" Lyrics

On "Crash Dummy," Gucci Mane made several lyrical allusions to the alleged kidnapping and robbery, such as "Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy / And after all that, boy, you still signed to me," "I thought it was a business meeting, but it was a set-up," and "Pen to the paper, but it's under duress."