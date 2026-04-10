Wack 100 Refuses To Believe Gucci Mane Snitched On Pooh Shiesty On "Crash Dummy"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Wack 100 Gucci Mane Snitched Pooh Shiesty Crash Dummy
Gucci Mane performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. Jf1 0226. © Justin Ford / For CommercialAppeal.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Wack 100 argued with DJ Akademiks that Gucci Mane's "Crash Dummy" diss track to Pooh Shiesty is still protected by musical expression.

Pooh Shiesty is in a lot of trouble for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane, which he responded to in his new "Crash Dummy" diss track. Many folks feel like this constitutes snitching, which pairs with FBI reports that Gucci provided a statement to police about the alleged robbery. Wack 100 recently argued with DJ Akademiks on the latter's livestream about it, arguing Guwop is still protected by musical expression.

As caught by CY Chels on Twitter, Wack argued that we don't know if the Alabama native wrote the song. Ak argued that this is just as much of a snitching incident as the alleged statement to police. The streamer couldn't believe the executive's argument, positing that the song is even worse than the statement. Still, Wack stood firm on his beliefs, giving Gucci the benefit of the doubt.

"Rapping about it and doing it is two different things," Wack 100 expressed. He combated DJ Akademiks' argument that he likes when artists live what they rap, arguing that "YNs" have made that previously unadvisable route more appealing. "Man, y'all don't know what a motherf***er was doing unless a motherf***er was there with him. I don't give a f**k what you're talking about," Wack continued.

He also berated Akademiks for allegedly not knowing what he's talking about, arguing that Gucci Mane is just an entertainer. In response, Ak insinuated Gucci might be lying about his previous street persona and told when someone really from the streets pressed him, if Wack is correct in his assessment.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

"Crash Dummy" Lyrics

On "Crash Dummy," Gucci Mane made several lyrical allusions to the alleged kidnapping and robbery, such as "Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy / And after all that, boy, you still signed to me," "I thought it was a business meeting, but it was a set-up," and "Pen to the paper, but it's under duress."

Meanwhile, Pooh Shiesty's fighting this Gucci Mane case in court, although he didn't recently receive good news. Following a bond denial, his lawyer Bradford Cohen said he's in "good spirits." We'll see how the legal development continues.

Read More: Streamer Culture Isn’t Dying, It’s Burning Through Itself

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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