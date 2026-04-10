Crash Dummy – Song by Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane isn’t holding back anything on “Crash Dummy,” a track that’s already stirring conversation. The record arrives amid tension surrounding an alleged robbery where his label signee Pooh Shiesty set him up, along with eight other associates. Gucci delivered pointed lines that many are reading as direct shots. The tone is blunt, calculated, and very intentional. "This 1017 the label, I built this s**t from the ground," he raps. "And I be damned if I let a n***a take my sh** down."

Gucci has always been known for speaking directly, and this feels like another example of him addressing things head-on rather than letting narratives build without response. It’s less about subtlety and more about making a statement. Otherwise, it's a straightforward diss track that confirms how Gucci feels about what allegedly played out.

Release Date: April 10, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics