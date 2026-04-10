Freddie Gibbs Mocks Gucci Mane's Pooh Shiesty Diss Track "Crash Dummy"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Freddie Gibbs Mocks Gucci Mane Pooh Shiesty Crash Dummy
Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Freddie Gibbs (right) and Ben Lambert watch in the first half of the game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Freddie Gibbs weighed in on the debate over whether or not Gucci Mane snitched on Pooh Shiesty in his "Crash Dummy" diss track.

The hip-hop world is in an uproar over "Crash Dummy," the diss track from Gucci Mane to Pooh Shiesty. For those still unaware, the latter was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing the former over a contract dispute at a Dallas studio. Freddie Gibbs is the latest MC to chime in, and he took a characteristically comical approach to his assessment.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, he took to social media to share a video of his flabbergasted reaction to hearing the diss track. "This s**t gotta be A.I.," the caption reads. "N***a snitched on a Zaytoven beat, that's crazy," the Indiana MC expressed in the clip.

As such, it seems like Gibbs took a stance on Gucci Mane's snitching allegations regarding Pooh Shiesty. Many folks feel like Guwop's lyrical references to the alleged incident constitute as snitching. In addition, an FBI agent recently testified in court that Gucci gave a statement to police about the alleged altercation.

Freddie Gibbs' reaction here shows the general public response to "Crash Dummy," as fans are debating which "side" to take here. The discussion is around whether or not Gucci was justified in doing this and allegedly providing testimony against Shiesty. Like many hip-hop debates around the streets and legal complications, things are not as simple as social media would have you believe.

Read More: Did Gucci Mane Snitch? Everything We Know About Pooh Shiesty’s Arrest

"Crash Dummy" Lyrics

As for what Gucci Mane actually says about Pooh Shiesty on "Crash Dummy," it's not hard to catch the references. The lyrics include lines like "Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy / And after all that, boy, you still signed to me" and "You learn from your daddy, so I guess that it's hereditary / I'm that same n***a that put money on your commissary." He signed the Memphis spitter to his 1017 Records label earlier this decade.

But the discussion around this doesn't just concern "Crash Dummy" and Gucci's alleged cooperation. Pooh Shiesty is fighting this Gucci Mane case despite a bond denial, as his lawyer Bradford Cohen recently said he's in "good spirits." Criticisms of the diss track from Freddie Gibbs and many others likely validate this optimism, although things might not pan out well for Pooh in court. But again, we have to wait and see.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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