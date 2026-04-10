Freddie Gibbs Mocks Gucci Mane's Pooh Shiesty Diss Track "Crash Dummy"

The hip-hop world is in an uproar over "Crash Dummy," the diss track from Gucci Mane to Pooh Shiesty. For those still unaware, the latter was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing the former over a contract dispute at a Dallas studio. Freddie Gibbs is the latest MC to chime in, and he took a characteristically comical approach to his assessment.

As caught by Kurrco on Twitter, he took to social media to share a video of his flabbergasted reaction to hearing the diss track. "This s**t gotta be A.I.," the caption reads. "N***a snitched on a Zaytoven beat, that's crazy," the Indiana MC expressed in the clip.

As such, it seems like Gibbs took a stance on Gucci Mane's snitching allegations regarding Pooh Shiesty. Many folks feel like Guwop's lyrical references to the alleged incident constitute as snitching. In addition, an FBI agent recently testified in court that Gucci gave a statement to police about the alleged altercation.

Freddie Gibbs' reaction here shows the general public response to "Crash Dummy," as fans are debating which "side" to take here. The discussion is around whether or not Gucci was justified in doing this and allegedly providing testimony against Shiesty. Like many hip-hop debates around the streets and legal complications, things are not as simple as social media would have you believe.

"Crash Dummy" Lyrics

As for what Gucci Mane actually says about Pooh Shiesty on "Crash Dummy," it's not hard to catch the references. The lyrics include lines like "Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy / And after all that, boy, you still signed to me" and "You learn from your daddy, so I guess that it's hereditary / I'm that same n***a that put money on your commissary." He signed the Memphis spitter to his 1017 Records label earlier this decade.