Gucci Mane Disses Pooh Shiesty On New Track “Crash Dummy”

Gucci Mane is firing back right away with new music. He takes a direct aim at Pooh Shiesty and labelmate Big30 on a new track titled “Crash Dummy,” released today. On the record, Gucci doesn’t hold back. “Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy / And after all that, boy, you still signed to me,” he raps, addressing Shiesty’s current situation. He doubles down with another pointed line: “I thought it was a business meeting, but it was a set up,” adding more fuel to what’s quickly turning into a messy public fallout.

The track arrives at a time when Pooh Shiesty and eight other individuals have already been formally charged in connection with the case. The diss appears to be Gucci’s response to the situation. And possibly to narratives circulating around how things unfolded behind the scenes.

Some interpretations of the filings and testimony have led fans to believe that Pooh Shiesty may have allegedly targeted Gucci or individuals in his circle during that situation. Last week, reports surfaced alleging that Gucci Mane may have cooperated with authorities. According to an affidavit that made rounds online, the claims center around the alleged kidnapping and robbery that took place on January 10, 2026, at Luminous Studios.

Gucci Mane Disses Pooh Shiesty

During a detention hearing in a Dallas federal court, FBI Special Agent Pamela Hanson reportedly confirmed that Gucci did, in fact, provide a statement to the Dallas Police Department. Per reports from XXL Magazine, Hanson indicated that much of the complaint relied on information from Gucci and individuals associated with him.

That context makes the lyrics hit even harder. What could have been brushed off as typical rap talk now feels more personal, and fuels confirmation of the attack.

Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty were once closely aligned. Shiesty was one of the standout artists under Gucci’s 1017 imprint. He just got out of jail in January of this year. Now, the dynamic between the two appears to have shifted in a major way.