DJ Akademiks Tears Apart Gucci Mane's Diss Track For Pooh Shiesty

BY Zachary Horvath
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NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics
May 3, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; American rapper Gucci Mane watches the during the second half in game three of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Gucci Mane decided to air out his grievances with Pooh Shiesty on a new single "Crash Dummy" and it doesn't seem like DJ Akademiks is a fan.

Last night, Gucci Mane released a new song titled "CRASH DUMMY" and immediately, you'll realize it's a diss track for Pooh Shiesty and BIG30. As soon as the verse begins he says, "Tell the truth, you went out like a real crash dummy (Dummy) / And after all that, boy, you still signed to me (Wow) / I'm like Birdman and, n****, this my Cash Money / And your fat a*s flunkie, he a stone cold junkie (Junkie)."

Following these bars, Guwop goes on to rap about how he feels betrayed by someone who he poured a lot into. But while he admits that he's hurt by the situation he sounds like he's ready to move on and make more money moves.

But some folks aren't letting Gucci Mane get away with dropping this track. One of those individuals is DJ Akademiks, who reacted to "CRASH DUMMY" on stream.

A handful of clips from this segment are popping off on social media right now. Overall, Akademiks feels this was an incredibly weak move on the Atlanta native's part. "It would've been the weakest sh*t ever if it wasn't for J. Cole apologizing... but this is weak too," he says in one clip per Kurrco. "Getting robbed by your artist, making a police report, then dissing the n**** for robbing you? This is crazy."

Later, he then demands that people to have the same energy that they did when 6ix9ine explained why he snitched on the Nine Trey Bloods. In fact, he goes as far as to say that everyone owes the "GUMMO" artist an apology.

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Did Gucci Mane Snitch On Pooh Shiesty?

He actually gets so fired up about the situation that he accidentally spit on his camera. Finally, in a third viral moment caught by CY Chels, Akademiks seems a little disappointed and slightly confused as to why Gucci is moving like this. "I said Gucci wouldn’t make a statement… this is the statement right here." He then added, "You signed killers and robbers… why you acting like it’s a Fortune 500 job?"

It's safe to say that he feels Gucci Mane is handling everything with Pooh Shiesty the wrong way. He's not the only person who thinks this though. Some more of his fans have turned on him after allegations from the FBI surfaced that he's been feeding them information on the Memphis rapper.

The aspect of this alleged robbery and kidnapping case only intensified on Wednesday at a federal Dallas court. It was there that a special agent swore under oath that Gucci has been the main source of the complaints. Shiesty is currently in jail after it was ruled that he wouldn't have the option for a bond.

DJ Akademiks Goes In On Gucci Mane

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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