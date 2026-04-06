Fans Turn On Gucci Mane Amid Pooh Shiesty Snitching Allegations

BY Caroline Fisher
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Fans Turn On Gucci Mane
RIVERDALE, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 22: Rapper Gucci Mane attends "Episodes" meet and greet at DBS Sounds on October 22, 2025 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
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Pooh Shiesty was recently arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane to get out of his 1017 contract.

Last week, Pooh Shiesty was arrested at his family home in Dallas, Texas. It was later reported that he's facing robbery and kidnapping charges. He and several associates are accused of carrying out a "coordinated armed takeover" disguised as a meeting about his contract with Gucci Mane's 1017 label. Allegedly, he held a gun to one victim's head and made them sign a release.

Pooh Shiesty's lawyer, John Helms, addressed his client's case in an interview following the arrest. "The government tries to characterize this as a dispute over money between Lontrell and his record label, but in this business, things are very often not what they seem, and people’s motivations are very often not what they seem," he explained.

All of this has earned big reactions from fans. Many have even turned on Gucci Mane amid allegations that he "snitched" on Pooh Shiesty. In one clip, shared by No Jumper, an Atlanta inmate is seen throwing his copy of the Grammy-nominee's book Episodes: The Diary of a Recovering Mad Man over a ledge. Clearly, he's no longer interested in supporting the hitmaker after these latest developments.

Read More: 21 Savage Sparks Debate For Bumping Pooh Shiesty Amid Gucci Mane News

Did Gucci Mane Snitch On Pooh Shiesty?

The clip surfaces shortly after DJ Akademiks shared his take on the allegations, admitting that if he were in Gucci Mane's shoes, he'd identify the individuals allegedly responsible for the kidnapping.

"They all identified Wright [Big30's real last name]," the internet personality claimed. "So, I'm going to be honest here. It appears that all of these guys cooperated and identified these people as being 'present during the offense.' Gucci and the cameraman identified his Instagram account as @Ceobig30. So, with all due respect here. No diss to Gucci, I love you, Gucci. Don't know if you're taking the stand. But Gucci's doing the identification."

"He's doing what I would do," he continued. "I ain't gon' lie, I'll drop a dime on a n***a, bruh. Yo, that n***a live right here. 'This is his girl right here?' Yeah. 'He f***ing this side b***h over here?' Yup, yup. So shoutout to Gucci. So Gucci identified... Yo, this is crazy. I need a drink, man. Atlanta wilding right now."

Read More: 6ix9ine Alleges Keyshia Ka’oir Cheated On Gucci Mane With Yo Gotti

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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