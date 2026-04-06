Fans Turn On Gucci Mane Amid Pooh Shiesty Snitching Allegations

Last week, Pooh Shiesty was arrested at his family home in Dallas, Texas. It was later reported that he's facing robbery and kidnapping charges. He and several associates are accused of carrying out a "coordinated armed takeover" disguised as a meeting about his contract with Gucci Mane's 1017 label. Allegedly, he held a gun to one victim's head and made them sign a release.

Pooh Shiesty's lawyer, John Helms, addressed his client's case in an interview following the arrest. "The government tries to characterize this as a dispute over money between Lontrell and his record label, but in this business, things are very often not what they seem, and people’s motivations are very often not what they seem," he explained.

All of this has earned big reactions from fans. Many have even turned on Gucci Mane amid allegations that he "snitched" on Pooh Shiesty. In one clip, shared by No Jumper, an Atlanta inmate is seen throwing his copy of the Grammy-nominee's book Episodes: The Diary of a Recovering Mad Man over a ledge. Clearly, he's no longer interested in supporting the hitmaker after these latest developments.

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Did Gucci Mane Snitch On Pooh Shiesty?

The clip surfaces shortly after DJ Akademiks shared his take on the allegations, admitting that if he were in Gucci Mane's shoes, he'd identify the individuals allegedly responsible for the kidnapping.

"They all identified Wright [Big30's real last name]," the internet personality claimed. "So, I'm going to be honest here. It appears that all of these guys cooperated and identified these people as being 'present during the offense.' Gucci and the cameraman identified his Instagram account as @Ceobig30. So, with all due respect here. No diss to Gucci, I love you, Gucci. Don't know if you're taking the stand. But Gucci's doing the identification."