21 Savage Sparks Debate For Bumping Pooh Shiesty Amid Gucci Mane News

Pooh Shiesty shook the foundation of the hip-hop world last week due to his arrest in Dallas. A huge reason why is because of the allegations tied to his handcuffing. If you didn't hear, government officials allege that Shiesty and eight other individuals orchestrated a robbery and kidnapping on Gucci Mane.

They also allege that it was all to get the Memphis native out of his deal with Gucci's label, 1017 Global Music. These bits to the arrest remain allegations for now, but folks in hip-hop and those nearby have expressed disappointment in Shiesty.

However, that feeling doesn't seem like it could be applied to 21 Savage. The UK-born MC recorded himself listening and rapping along to his former collaborator's comeback single "FDO."

The clips, caught by Live Bitez, have been making the rounds on social media and it's stirring up some debate. If you remember, during the rollout of Savage's WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS? project, the Atlanta-based talent started a campaign denouncing the streets.

It was a divisive stance at the time, with fellow rappers like Blueface, Fivio Foreign, and 6ix9ine pushing back. 21 Savage explained what he meant by "f*ck the streets" amid the hate. "When I say f the streets I’m talking about the part that gave me trauma and made me can’t sleep at night. If you ain't tired of that part you ain’t been through it!"

What's The Latest On Pooh Shiesty's Arrest?

It's worth noting that Pooh Shiesty was onboard with 21's message, going as far as to say the streets "traumatized" him. But with the allegations being what they are against the "Back in Blood" songwriter, some folks feel 21 Savage is picking and choosing when to stand by his word.

"I guess it's only F the streets when your album don't move [laughing emoji]," one Instagram user replies. "I thought it was f the streets," another echoes.

A third adds, "YN’s these rappers will have you in prison or the grave [face palming emoji] F the streets listening to street music corny."

Others are coming to Savage's defense, stating that there's nothing wrong with him enjoying a song most hip-hop fans have gravitated towards.

It's certainly an interesting debate and one we could see continuing if certain people come across these clips.

As for the latest on Pooh Shiesty and his arrest, the feds claim the victims overheard him discussing "rec time" with his parole officer. This allegedly occurred shortly before the "armed takeover" ensued. Shiesty had been on house arrest after his release from prison last October.