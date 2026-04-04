Feds Claim Pooh Shiesty Spoke With Probation Officer Before Gucci Mane Kidnapping

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Pooh Shiesty Spoke Probation Officer Before Gucci Mane Kidnapping
COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 17: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during Parking Lot Concert Series presents: Gucci Mane &amp; The New 1017 at Gateway Center Arena on October 17, 2020 in College Park, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Federal authorities also reportedly claimed they don't have any hard evidence proving their allegations that Pooh Shiesty robbed Gucci Mane.

Pooh Shiesty was recently arrested along with eight other individuals for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane at a Dallas studio back in January. As federal authorities continue to share more information about this legal pursuit, they are also making their current evidence pool clear.

According to No Jumper on Instagram, the federal indictment against Shiesty and his codefendants claims the victims "overheard [Pooh] talking on his cellphone (potentially with a probation or parole officer), stating that his case worker had given him permission to be out for 'rec time.'" The Memphis rapper recently left prison on house arrest over a gun charge.

The indictment also reportedly claims whoever Shiesty was talking to told him to return home immediately. There was allegedly some misinformation regarding that "rec time" excuse. In addition, the indictment details how he allegedly wore an ankle monitor during the alleged kidnapping and robbery.

Elsewhere, No Jumper caught a WMC Action News 5 report about Pooh Shiesty's father's court hearing regarding this case. Reportedly, an FBI special agent said that, at press time, there is no hard evidence such as surveillance footage that proves Pooh or Big30 carried a gun or threatened Guwop. The agent also reportedly said no "concrete evidence" emerged from searches on either rapper's cars or homes when authorities arrested them. But a judge found probable cause to move forward with the case.

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How Long Could Pooh Shiesty Be In Jail?

This case is still in very early development, so we will see what future court hearings reveal. If a jury convicts these codefendants of the alleged crimes, Pooh Shiesty and company could be in jail for life.

Pooh Shiesty's lawyer reportedly addressed the Gucci Mane case, speaking to The Dallas Morning News yesterday (Friday, April 3). "The government tries to characterize this as a dispute over money between Lontrell and his record label, but in this business, things are very often not what they seem, and people’s motivations are very often not what they seem," John Helms reportedly stated.

For those unaware, rumors of a contract dispute between Pooh and Gucci emerged in recent months. The former signed to the latter's 1017 Records label.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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