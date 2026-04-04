Feds Claim Pooh Shiesty Spoke With Probation Officer Before Gucci Mane Kidnapping

Pooh Shiesty was recently arrested along with eight other individuals for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane at a Dallas studio back in January. As federal authorities continue to share more information about this legal pursuit, they are also making their current evidence pool clear.

According to No Jumper on Instagram, the federal indictment against Shiesty and his codefendants claims the victims "overheard [Pooh] talking on his cellphone (potentially with a probation or parole officer), stating that his case worker had given him permission to be out for 'rec time.'" The Memphis rapper recently left prison on house arrest over a gun charge.

The indictment also reportedly claims whoever Shiesty was talking to told him to return home immediately. There was allegedly some misinformation regarding that "rec time" excuse. In addition, the indictment details how he allegedly wore an ankle monitor during the alleged kidnapping and robbery.

Elsewhere, No Jumper caught a WMC Action News 5 report about Pooh Shiesty's father's court hearing regarding this case. Reportedly, an FBI special agent said that, at press time, there is no hard evidence such as surveillance footage that proves Pooh or Big30 carried a gun or threatened Guwop. The agent also reportedly said no "concrete evidence" emerged from searches on either rapper's cars or homes when authorities arrested them. But a judge found probable cause to move forward with the case.

How Long Could Pooh Shiesty Be In Jail?

This case is still in very early development, so we will see what future court hearings reveal. If a jury convicts these codefendants of the alleged crimes, Pooh Shiesty and company could be in jail for life.

Pooh Shiesty's lawyer reportedly addressed the Gucci Mane case, speaking to The Dallas Morning News yesterday (Friday, April 3). "The government tries to characterize this as a dispute over money between Lontrell and his record label, but in this business, things are very often not what they seem, and people’s motivations are very often not what they seem," John Helms reportedly stated.