Pooh Shiesty's Father Gets House Arrest & $250K Bond In Gucci Mane Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Pooh Shiesty Father House Arrest 250K Bond Gucci Mane Case
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Rapper Pooh Shiesty attends Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images) PRINCEWILLIAMS ATLPICS.NET
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Pooh Shiesty, his father, Big30, and six other individuals are being accused of allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint.

Pooh Shiesty and his father Lontrell Williams Sr. were recently arrested for alleged kidnapping and robbery over an alleged altercation with Gucci Mane back in January. While there aren't many new updates on Shiesty's situation behind bars, Fox 13 Memphis learned of new details in the case from a Memphis federal court hearing on Friday (April 3).

Most significantly, the judge in this hearing reportedly granted Pooh's father a $250K bond and ordered him to remain on house arrest. He reportedly can only leave his home to attend court dates related to this case in Dallas. This is reportedly the strictest bond possible outside of federal custody. Williams will also be subject to electronic monitoring.

The hearing also touched on the other four codefendants and their detentions. The fifth codefendant, Kordae Johnson, will have his detention hearing next Tuesday (April 7) after being assigned a public defender yesterday. Finally, the judge in this hearing reportedly ruled that there is enough probable cause to move the case forward.

This joins other big updates in this case. Folks are scrutinizing alleged surveillance camera footage, snitching allegations regarding Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty, and more.

Read More: LeBron James Is Perpetuating Racist Narratives About Memphis, And The NBA Couldn't Be Happier

How Long Is Pooh Shiesty Facing?

Pooh Shiesty might go to jail for life over this alleged Gucci Mane kidnapping, and his codefendants might face a similar fate. At press time, it seems like federal authorities continue to search for a ninth suspect after arresting the other eight in Dallas, Memphis, and Nashville.

For those unaware, this alleged situation stems from recording contract issues between Shiesty and Guwop, who signed the former to his 1017 Records label years ago. Rumors of a rift emerged on the Internet months before this indictment and arrest.

Pooh Shiesty's mother recently reacted to this situation, going live on Facebook to seemingly dismiss the negativity. She also posted various messages that seem to be in support of her son.

There are still many more updates to come in this case, and a long legal battle ahead. We will see if any of the folks allegedly part of this alleged altercation speak out further. For now, fans are hanging on every bit of new information.

Read More: Kanye West "Bully" Album Review

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Pooh Shiesty Mother Goes Live React To His Arrest Music Pooh Shiesty's Mother Heads To Facebook Live To React To His Arrest
Gucci Mane Kidnappers Flaunted Stolen Items Social Media Music Gucci Mane's Kidnappers Allegedly Flaunted Stolen Items On Social Media
DJ Akademiks Relates Gucci Mane Snitching Pooh Shiesty Music DJ Akademiks Relates To Gucci Mane Allegedly Snitching On Pooh Shiesty
Pooh Shiesty Jail For Life Allegedly Kidnapping Gucci Mane Music Pooh Shiesty Might Go To Jail For Life For Allegedly Kidnapping Gucci Mane
Comments 1