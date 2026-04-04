Pooh Shiesty's Father Gets House Arrest & $250K Bond In Gucci Mane Case

Pooh Shiesty and his father Lontrell Williams Sr. were recently arrested for alleged kidnapping and robbery over an alleged altercation with Gucci Mane back in January. While there aren't many new updates on Shiesty's situation behind bars, Fox 13 Memphis learned of new details in the case from a Memphis federal court hearing on Friday (April 3).

Most significantly, the judge in this hearing reportedly granted Pooh's father a $250K bond and ordered him to remain on house arrest. He reportedly can only leave his home to attend court dates related to this case in Dallas. This is reportedly the strictest bond possible outside of federal custody. Williams will also be subject to electronic monitoring.

The hearing also touched on the other four codefendants and their detentions. The fifth codefendant, Kordae Johnson, will have his detention hearing next Tuesday (April 7) after being assigned a public defender yesterday. Finally, the judge in this hearing reportedly ruled that there is enough probable cause to move the case forward.

This joins other big updates in this case. Folks are scrutinizing alleged surveillance camera footage, snitching allegations regarding Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty, and more.

How Long Is Pooh Shiesty Facing?

Pooh Shiesty might go to jail for life over this alleged Gucci Mane kidnapping, and his codefendants might face a similar fate. At press time, it seems like federal authorities continue to search for a ninth suspect after arresting the other eight in Dallas, Memphis, and Nashville.

For those unaware, this alleged situation stems from recording contract issues between Shiesty and Guwop, who signed the former to his 1017 Records label years ago. Rumors of a rift emerged on the Internet months before this indictment and arrest.

Pooh Shiesty's mother recently reacted to this situation, going live on Facebook to seemingly dismiss the negativity. She also posted various messages that seem to be in support of her son.