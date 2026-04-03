Pooh Shiesty's Mother Heads To Facebook Live To React To His Arrest

Pooh Shiesty allegedly had some recording contract issues with the 1017 Records label headed by Gucci Mane, which allegedly led to a scary situation. Authorities arrested Shiesty, his father, Big30, and six other individuals for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci at gunpoint in Dallas this past January. Following this shocking news, Pooh's mother Gladys Baines reportedly took to her Facebook page to go live and react to the chaos.

According to The Shade Room, she went on FB Live this afternoon (Friday, April 3), but she didn't say much about her son's arrest or the allegations against him. Rather, she and her friends played his "Shiesty Summer" track, and one of the friends even flipped off the camera. The Facebook Live session reportedly lasted just over a minute.

Also, Baines took to her FB page to share more messages seemingly reacting to her son's legal predicament. These include "I been blocked you hating mf's … #Amen," "my ears ringing. #keeptalking #blessingsonblessings," and "It’s power in the name Jesus…"

We will see if this is her only series of statements on the matter or if she and others will continue to speak out.

How Long Is Pooh Shiesty Facing?

In the meantime, Pooh Shiesty potentially faces life in prison if a jury convicts him of this crime. Given his already complex home confinement situation stemming from gun charges, this is not good news for him and his loved ones. We will see if they speak further on this in the future.

For now, Gladys Baines' messages and Facebook Live session indicate her support of her son amid it all. While there aren't any explicit connections here, it's impossible not to see the context. Also, she shared other posts related to Shiesty this week, so it's clear she has him at top of mind.