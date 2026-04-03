Pooh Shiesty's Mother Heads To Facebook Live To React To His Arrest

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Pooh Shiesty Mother Goes Live React To His Arrest
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
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Gladys Baines' son Pooh Shiesty was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane at gunpoint earlier this year.

Pooh Shiesty allegedly had some recording contract issues with the 1017 Records label headed by Gucci Mane, which allegedly led to a scary situation. Authorities arrested Shiesty, his father, Big30, and six other individuals for allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci at gunpoint in Dallas this past January. Following this shocking news, Pooh's mother Gladys Baines reportedly took to her Facebook page to go live and react to the chaos.

According to The Shade Room, she went on FB Live this afternoon (Friday, April 3), but she didn't say much about her son's arrest or the allegations against him. Rather, she and her friends played his "Shiesty Summer" track, and one of the friends even flipped off the camera. The Facebook Live session reportedly lasted just over a minute.

Also, Baines took to her FB page to share more messages seemingly reacting to her son's legal predicament. These include "I been blocked you hating mf's … #Amen," "my ears ringing. #keeptalking #blessingsonblessings," and "It’s power in the name Jesus…"

We will see if this is her only series of statements on the matter or if she and others will continue to speak out.

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How Long Is Pooh Shiesty Facing?

In the meantime, Pooh Shiesty potentially faces life in prison if a jury convicts him of this crime. Given his already complex home confinement situation stemming from gun charges, this is not good news for him and his loved ones. We will see if they speak further on this in the future.

For now, Gladys Baines' messages and Facebook Live session indicate her support of her son amid it all. While there aren't any explicit connections here, it's impossible not to see the context. Also, she shared other posts related to Shiesty this week, so it's clear she has him at top of mind.

Elsewhere, hip-hop is reacting to Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane's alleged situation, whether it's reacting to Guwop's snitching allegations or scrutinizing their alleged label situation. Either way, there is a lot more to discuss on the horizon. We'll see how things move legally concerning federal authorities' case and what other details about these allegations emerge.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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