- CrimeMemphis On Lockdown As Police Hunt For Active Facebook Live ShooterAt least two people have been pronounced dead following the shooting spree.
By hnhh
- CrimeRetired St. Louis Police Captain Shot & Killed On Facebook Live: ReportDavid Dorn, a 77-year-old retired police captain, was shot and killed during a looting.By Alex Zidel
- RandomSean Reed Was Killed By Police As He Ran From Them While On FB LiveA man named Sean Reed died following a high-speed pursuit. When he ran from the vehicle, he was tased and, shot, and killed by the police.By Erika Marie
- CrimeThai Soldier Kills 20 In Shooting Spree At Shopping MallThe gunman has killed 20 people.By Cole Blake
- CrimeTeenager Shot & Killed In Brooklyn While Rapping On Facebook LiveNo arrests have been made.By Cole Blake
- MusicShots Fired At Lil Lonnie Memorial ServiceA memorial for rapper Lil Lonnie was interrupted by gunfire. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentFacebook To Compete With Twitch By Offering Live Video Game Streaming ServiceDrake and Ninja's record-breaking performance is sending waves through the video game industry. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyCleveland Man Broadcasts Facebook Live Killing, Says He's Killed 15 MoreA Cleveland man claims to have taken 15 lives in an "Easter day slaughter." Only one victim has been identified, as the killing was broadcast on Facebook Live. By Angus Walker
- Viral"Bonnie & Clyde" Couple Charged With Murder After Self-Snitching On Facebook LiveIt seems police have access to the Internet after all. By Angus Walker
- Viral14-Year-Old Miami Girl Hangs Herself In Another Facebook Live SuicidePolice found 14-year-old Nakia Venant hanging in the bathroom of her foster parents' Miami Gardens residence. By Angus Walker
- ViralActor Jay Bowdy Commits Suicide On Facebook LiveBowdy's suicide occurred days after he was arrested on suspicion of his alleged involvement in a sex crime. By Angus Walker
- Society3 Men In Sweden Arrested For Gang Rape Streamed On Facebook LiveAnother heinous crime was live-streamed on Facebook Live. Swedish police were able to apprehend the alleged rapists soon after discovering the video. By Angus Walker
- SportsAntonio Brown Issues An Apology For Locker Room Video"I'm sorry for my actions and behavior after Sunday's game."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsMike Tomlin Says Antonio Brown Will Be Punished For Facebook Live VideoTomlin says Brown was "foolish, selfish and inconsiderate."By Kyle Rooney
