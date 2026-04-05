Charleston White Peddles Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane Conspiracy Theories

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Charleston White Pooh Shiesty Gucci Mane Conspiracy Theories
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 31: Gucci Mane and Pooh Shiesty attend Onyx Monday Nights at Onyx Nightclub on May 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images) PRINCEWILLIAMS ATLPICS.NET
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Everyone's trying to figure out what really happened between Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane, which Charleston White spoke with Adin Ross about.

Pooh Shiesty is awaiting more developments in his criminal case over allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane. This has the hip-hop world in an uproar, including commentary from Charleston White, who's got his own problems to handle. He recently accused Young Thug of threatening him, but he recently spoke on Adin Ross' stream about this other alleged rap-related altercation.

As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, the streamer called White to ask him what allegedly happened between Shiesty and Gucci. Charleston pointed to Pooh's mother's alleged claims about Guwop making $24 million from the Memphis MC while he was in prison, which Shiesty allegedly didn't see a cent from during his time or after his release.

Then, White spoke on federal authorities' allegations regarding Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane. They claim Pooh, his father, Big30, and six other individuals kidnapped and robbed Gucci and two colleagues at a Dallas recording studio. This was allegedly to get Shiesty out of his 1017 Records contract, as there were alleged discrepancies over money left on the table.

While some of these alleged details appear in the federal indictment, none of the narratives Charleston White spoke to have been confirmed at press time. Many folks are sharing and alleging similar stories and explanations, but no one is closer to definitive answers just yet.

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Pooh Shiesty's Mom Reacts

Pooh Shiesty's mother recently seemed to react to his arrest on Facebook. She shared some messages about blocking haters and trusting her faith, which indicates full support of her son. There have also been reports and rumors floating around that she addressed these theories more directly, but nothing official has confirmed them. As such, White's claims about Pooh's mother making those allegations are not true at press time. But we'll see if she does speak out soon.

Elsewhere, Pooh Shiesty's lawyer responded to this case. He claimed prosecutors are oversimplifying a complex issue. "The government tries to characterize this as a dispute over money between [Shiesty] and his record label, but in this business, things are very often not what they seem, and people’s motivations are very often not what they seem," John Helms reportedly stated.

As for Gucci Mane, he has not publicly responded to any of this at press time.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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