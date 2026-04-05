Charleston White Peddles Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane Conspiracy Theories

Pooh Shiesty is awaiting more developments in his criminal case over allegedly kidnapping and robbing Gucci Mane. This has the hip-hop world in an uproar, including commentary from Charleston White, who's got his own problems to handle. He recently accused Young Thug of threatening him, but he recently spoke on Adin Ross' stream about this other alleged rap-related altercation.

As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, the streamer called White to ask him what allegedly happened between Shiesty and Gucci. Charleston pointed to Pooh's mother's alleged claims about Guwop making $24 million from the Memphis MC while he was in prison, which Shiesty allegedly didn't see a cent from during his time or after his release.

Then, White spoke on federal authorities' allegations regarding Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane. They claim Pooh, his father, Big30, and six other individuals kidnapped and robbed Gucci and two colleagues at a Dallas recording studio. This was allegedly to get Shiesty out of his 1017 Records contract, as there were alleged discrepancies over money left on the table.

While some of these alleged details appear in the federal indictment, none of the narratives Charleston White spoke to have been confirmed at press time. Many folks are sharing and alleging similar stories and explanations, but no one is closer to definitive answers just yet.

Pooh Shiesty's Mom Reacts

Pooh Shiesty's mother recently seemed to react to his arrest on Facebook. She shared some messages about blocking haters and trusting her faith, which indicates full support of her son. There have also been reports and rumors floating around that she addressed these theories more directly, but nothing official has confirmed them. As such, White's claims about Pooh's mother making those allegations are not true at press time. But we'll see if she does speak out soon.

Elsewhere, Pooh Shiesty's lawyer responded to this case. He claimed prosecutors are oversimplifying a complex issue. "The government tries to characterize this as a dispute over money between [Shiesty] and his record label, but in this business, things are very often not what they seem, and people’s motivations are very often not what they seem," John Helms reportedly stated.