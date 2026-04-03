DJ Akademiks Thinks Young Thug & Lil Baby Will End Up Like Pooh Shiesty

DJ Akademiks has been very critical of frequent collaborators Young Thug and Lil Baby in recent months, and he's not letting up. In fact, amid the news that Pooh Shiesty was recently arrested by federal authorities for allegedly kidnapping and robbing his label boss Gucci Mane, he warned the duo of a similar fate.

As caught by Ak's DJ Akademiks TV affiliate page on Twitter, he ranted about Baby and Thug during a recent livestream. The clip doesn't explicitly mention Shiesty's current legal predicament, but it's hard to ignore that context.

"This is their future if they don't cut it out," the commentator expressed. "I'ma tell you that right now. Lil Baby and Young Thug, they're running around playing gangster. This will be their future one day, we don't know when, if they don't cut out this gangster-ism behavior that they're doing."

This follows DJ Akademiks' concern over Young Thug's alleged threats to Charleston White last week. He claimed that Thugger and Wham are moving recklessly and involving themselves in criminal behavior. Neither artist has responded to these allegations yet.

Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane Case

For those unaware, Pooh Shiesty was accused of kidnapping Gucci Mane and forcing him at gunpoint to void their contract. There are still some unclear details about the alleged situation, including rumors that Gucci Mane snitched on Pooh Shiesty. Fellow Memphis rapper Big30 is also an alleged coconspirator in this case along with Pooh, Shiesty's father, and six other individuals. Authorities have reportedly arrested eight of the nine suspects at press time.

As such, DJ Akademiks' criticisms of Young Thug and Lil Baby reflect a lot of legal drama in hip-hop circles these days. Although the duo faces no legal pursuit as of writing this article, fans are still jumping to conclusions considering Charleston White's recent allegations against Thugger.