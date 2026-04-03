DJ Akademiks Thinks Young Thug & Lil Baby Will End Up Like Pooh Shiesty

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Young Thug Lil Baby End Up Like Pooh Shiesty
ATLANTA,GA -DECEMBER 01: Young Thug and Lil Baby attend 4PF Bowling event at Bowlmor Atlanta on December 1, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
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DJ Akademiks criticized Young Thug and Lil Baby for "playing gangster" amid Pooh Shiesty's arrest for allegedly kidnapping Gucci Mane.

DJ Akademiks has been very critical of frequent collaborators Young Thug and Lil Baby in recent months, and he's not letting up. In fact, amid the news that Pooh Shiesty was recently arrested by federal authorities for allegedly kidnapping and robbing his label boss Gucci Mane, he warned the duo of a similar fate.

As caught by Ak's DJ Akademiks TV affiliate page on Twitter, he ranted about Baby and Thug during a recent livestream. The clip doesn't explicitly mention Shiesty's current legal predicament, but it's hard to ignore that context.

"This is their future if they don't cut it out," the commentator expressed. "I'ma tell you that right now. Lil Baby and Young Thug, they're running around playing gangster. This will be their future one day, we don't know when, if they don't cut out this gangster-ism behavior that they're doing."

This follows DJ Akademiks' concern over Young Thug's alleged threats to Charleston White last week. He claimed that Thugger and Wham are moving recklessly and involving themselves in criminal behavior. Neither artist has responded to these allegations yet.

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Pooh Shiesty & Gucci Mane Case

For those unaware, Pooh Shiesty was accused of kidnapping Gucci Mane and forcing him at gunpoint to void their contract. There are still some unclear details about the alleged situation, including rumors that Gucci Mane snitched on Pooh Shiesty. Fellow Memphis rapper Big30 is also an alleged coconspirator in this case along with Pooh, Shiesty's father, and six other individuals. Authorities have reportedly arrested eight of the nine suspects at press time.

As such, DJ Akademiks' criticisms of Young Thug and Lil Baby reflect a lot of legal drama in hip-hop circles these days. Although the duo faces no legal pursuit as of writing this article, fans are still jumping to conclusions considering Charleston White's recent allegations against Thugger.

We will see if anyone involved responds to this situation soon. Despite a lot of speculation and controversy, folks still need more confirmation and investigation to come to a conclusion. But this scrutiny concerning rappers and their out-of-the-booth activity is rampant, and we doubt it will stop here as these situations develop.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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