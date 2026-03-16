DJ Akademiks Hits Lil Baby With One Of The More Creative Disses You'll Ever Hear

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
GettyImages-2260487761 (1)
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Lil Baby attends the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Pier 48 in San Francisco on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. ( (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
DJ Akademiks has been relentless in his pursuit to tarnish Lil Baby's reputation and his latest diss is pretty wild.

DJ Akademiks has not let Lil Baby breathe over these last couple of months. Every other day it feels like the streamer and hip-hop insider has something negative to say about the Atlanta MC. Sometimes his roasts go a little too below the belt. His latest diss doesn't, but at the same time, it's pretty crippling.

While reacting to Lil Baby's music video for "Mrs. Trendsetter," he pauses the visual when a woman is doing her makeup on a livestream. Her setup, which includes a ring light and her iPhone, mimics a particular sector of short-form content creation.

The "get ready with me" or "GRWM" videos are very popular and usually show women preparing for the day. Usually, they show themselves doing their skincare routine, making their go-to breakfast, and etc.

This triggered Akademiks to make the joke that Lil Baby succeeds the most when he makes "GRWM" music.

"All the songs working for him right now are the songs [like that]... That's where we've sent him. Over to H&M and Zara. That's where it belongs," he jokes.

While he believes that he's fallen off, he does half-jokingly give him credit for making this kind of music well. "At least he's understanding and realizing the time, man."

Read More: Maino Calls Out Joe Budden & DJ Akademiks On New Diss Track

DJ Akademiks & Lil Baby's Beef

The clip ends with the independent hip-hop reporter telling "Lil Bebe" to leave the "gangster sh*t to Gunna." Of course, given Baby's unwavering ties to Young Thug despite him and Gunna's rich history of their own, that hits a lot harder.

Ak has also been Team Wunna as well for some time, making that point crystal clear recently. While reacting to a video of Baby and Thug riding around in a car together, he made it a point to let the "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber" collaborators know that they don't have the juice like their rival.

"Am I expecting some heat from these two? I'mma be honest with y'all, no. I know some of y'all think I'm just gonna be hating. No, I'm gonna call a spade a spade," Akademiks said responding to collaboration rumors swirling these two MCs. "This is two ice cubes linking up together, man. They might as well be in the freezer together. That's a fact."

He continued, "They better be driving to Gunna's crib. They better put in the GPS, 'Gunna Wunna's crib.' Straight up. [...] This is damn near the ice bucket challenge. Y'all might as well just go to Gunna's crib. Gunna got the sauce, I'm sorry."

Read More: Teyana Taylor Scolds Oscars Security Guard For Putting Their Hands On Her

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Clowns Young Thug Lil Baby Music DJ Akademiks Clowns Young Thug & Lil Baby As Collab Rumors Swirl
Akademiks Young Thug Lil Baby Need Gunna Music DJ Akademiks Claims Young Thug & Lil Baby Can’t Succeed Without Gunna
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
DJ Akademiks Offered Hate Campaigns Music DJ Akademiks Says He Was Offered Money For A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti Hate Campaigns
Comments 0