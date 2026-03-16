DJ Akademiks Hits Lil Baby With One Of The More Creative Disses You'll Ever Hear

DJ Akademiks has not let Lil Baby breathe over these last couple of months. Every other day it feels like the streamer and hip-hop insider has something negative to say about the Atlanta MC. Sometimes his roasts go a little too below the belt. His latest diss doesn't, but at the same time, it's pretty crippling.

While reacting to Lil Baby's music video for "Mrs. Trendsetter," he pauses the visual when a woman is doing her makeup on a livestream. Her setup, which includes a ring light and her iPhone, mimics a particular sector of short-form content creation.

The "get ready with me" or "GRWM" videos are very popular and usually show women preparing for the day. Usually, they show themselves doing their skincare routine, making their go-to breakfast, and etc.

This triggered Akademiks to make the joke that Lil Baby succeeds the most when he makes "GRWM" music.

"All the songs working for him right now are the songs [like that]... That's where we've sent him. Over to H&M and Zara. That's where it belongs," he jokes.

While he believes that he's fallen off, he does half-jokingly give him credit for making this kind of music well. "At least he's understanding and realizing the time, man."

DJ Akademiks & Lil Baby's Beef

The clip ends with the independent hip-hop reporter telling "Lil Bebe" to leave the "gangster sh*t to Gunna." Of course, given Baby's unwavering ties to Young Thug despite him and Gunna's rich history of their own, that hits a lot harder.

Ak has also been Team Wunna as well for some time, making that point crystal clear recently. While reacting to a video of Baby and Thug riding around in a car together, he made it a point to let the "Dum, Dumb, and Dumber" collaborators know that they don't have the juice like their rival.

"Am I expecting some heat from these two? I'mma be honest with y'all, no. I know some of y'all think I'm just gonna be hating. No, I'm gonna call a spade a spade," Akademiks said responding to collaboration rumors swirling these two MCs. "This is two ice cubes linking up together, man. They might as well be in the freezer together. That's a fact."

He continued, "They better be driving to Gunna's crib. They better put in the GPS, 'Gunna Wunna's crib.' Straight up. [...] This is damn near the ice bucket challenge. Y'all might as well just go to Gunna's crib. Gunna got the sauce, I'm sorry."