Teyana Taylor Scolds Oscars Security Guard For Putting Their Hands On Her

Teyana Taylor's night at the 98th Oscars ended on a bit of a sour note thanks to a frustrating moment with a security guard. Moments after the show wrapped, she was stopped by one of them as she was trying to get back on the stage. According to TMZ, Taylor was attempting to grab a photo with her One Battle After Another costars.
In fact, the actress and Pamela Abdy, the co-CEO of Warner Bros, were being physically blocked off by this security guard. That would be annoying already. However, making matters worse was that this male guard reportedly put hands on Taylor in the process.
As you can hear in the video caught by Live Bitez, the 35-year-old was pretty angry. "You're a man putting your hands on a female," Taylor says. "You're very rude..." She then turns her attention to another woman, who seemingly had an issue with the singer calling out the security employee.
"He put his hands on a female. What is we doing? He literally shoved me... What's the problem?" Taylor adds, "Everyone's trying to have a nice time... But when you get to shoving, that's a different story. Do not touch me..."
Did Teyana Taylor Win An Oscar?
TMZ also reports that things remained tense as this man kept trying to deny access to the stage. Additionally, the guard even tried to get an apology out of Taylor, but we have to imagine she didn't acquiesce.
At this time, no rep from the Oscars nor anyone in Taylor's camp has responded for comment.
But while this confrontation was something she would have liked to avoid, the performer did have a fulfilling evening. While she didn't take home the Best Supporting Actress award (winner was Amy Madigan), her film, One Battle After Another, took home quite a few trophies.
The final tally was six and included a Best Picture win. One Battle was nominated 13 times, second most behind Sinners which had 16.