Teyana Taylor Scolds Oscars Security Guard For Putting Their Hands On Her

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
USATSI_28509713 (1)
Mar 15, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Teyana Taylor on the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Teyana Taylor's rewarding night at the Oscars included a tense run-in with a security guard for reportedly putting hands on her.

Teyana Taylor's night at the 98th Oscars ended on a bit of a sour note thanks to a frustrating moment with a security guard. Moments after the show wrapped, she was stopped by one of them as she was trying to get back on the stage. According to TMZ, Taylor was attempting to grab a photo with her One Battle After Another costars.

In fact, the actress and Pamela Abdy, the co-CEO of Warner Bros, were being physically blocked off by this security guard. That would be annoying already. However, making matters worse was that this male guard reportedly put hands on Taylor in the process.

As you can hear in the video caught by Live Bitez, the 35-year-old was pretty angry. "You're a man putting your hands on a female," Taylor says. "You're very rude..." She then turns her attention to another woman, who seemingly had an issue with the singer calling out the security employee.

"He put his hands on a female. What is we doing? He literally shoved me... What's the problem?" Taylor adds, "Everyone's trying to have a nice time... But when you get to shoving, that's a different story. Do not touch me..."

Read More: Fivio Foreign Blasts 50 Cent For Dissing Other Rappers Instead Of T.I.

Did Teyana Taylor Win An Oscar?

TMZ also reports that things remained tense as this man kept trying to deny access to the stage. Additionally, the guard even tried to get an apology out of Taylor, but we have to imagine she didn't acquiesce.

At this time, no rep from the Oscars nor anyone in Taylor's camp has responded for comment.

But while this confrontation was something she would have liked to avoid, the performer did have a fulfilling evening. While she didn't take home the Best Supporting Actress award (winner was Amy Madigan), her film, One Battle After Another, took home quite a few trophies.

The final tally was six and included a Best Picture win. One Battle was nominated 13 times, second most behind Sinners which had 16.

Read More: Claressa Shields Has Advice For Blueface After Boxing Loss To Chibu

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Desert Sun Pop Culture Teyana Taylor Racks Up Another Best Supporting Actress Nomination At The Oscars
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Syndication: Desert Sun Pop Culture Teyana Taylor Breaks Down Into Tears During Passionate Golden Globes Speech
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0