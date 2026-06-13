Release Date Set For The Upcoming Air Jordan 4 "Musik"

Jordan Brand has confirmed the Air Jordan 4 "Musik" for a January 30th, 2027 release. The shoe draws its inspiration from the late 90s and early 2000s hip-hop era.

Think Cash Money Millionaires, oversized fits, diamond grills, and heavy gold jewelry. The images currently circulating are mockups, not official product photos.

The mockups show a Desert Khaki upper with serrated edges around the mesh panels, lower tongue, and heel. Black detailing and metallic gold accents appear throughout, including on the Jumpman and the translucent wing eyelets. Gold studs also sit along the heel collar, adding to the jewelry-inspired theme.

The most notable branding detail sits on the heel. Instead of the usual Jumpman or Nike Air callout, the left shoe reads "II" and the right shoe reads "III," spelling out 23 in Roman numerals. It is a clean way to reference Michael Jordan's number while tying it to hip-hop's love of numeral-heavy jewelry and chain pendants.

The "Musik" Air Jordan 4 pulls from the oversized fashion, flashy jewelry, and bold styling that dominated early 2000s hip-hop culture. That era shaped a generation of sneaker buyers.

Jordan Brand leaning into it for a full colorway concept makes sense given how much that period influenced the brand's cultural relevance. This will be a general release, widely available rather than limited.

Air Jordan 4 "Musik"

The late 90s and early 2000s hip-hop era has a specific visual identity that most people recognize immediately. It was built around ice, gold, and excess.

Labels like Cash Money, No Limit, and Roc-A-Fella defined how artists dressed during that window. Jordan Brand was central to that culture. The 4 specifically appeared on a lot of artists from that era because it was one of the most versatile silhouettes Jordan Brand had.