James Harden Arrested On Weapons Charge In Houston

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers
May 23, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) looks on in the third quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Harden was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. He has since posted bond.

It’s been a rough start to the weekend for James Harden, who is facing a misdemeanor weapons charge after a Saturday morning arrest in Texas. According to TMZ, the authorities said they stopped Harden when a firearm was discovered without being held in a holster. Police then charged him with unlawful carrying of a weapon under Texas law.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Harden was driving a Mercedes as part of a group of five cars that were going through downtown Houston. Court documents say one of the vehicles was stopped when Harden drove up from behind. However, while interacting with law enforcement, an officer saw a gun in Harden’s cup holder. Harden admitted it was his and was taken to Harris County Jail. 

After being taken into custody, Harden was released after posting bond. Court records indicate he is scheduled to appear before a judge on June 22.

As part of the conditions attached to his release, Harden is prohibited from possessing firearms, ammunition, or any other weapons while the case remains pending. The bond agreement also bars him from consuming or possessing alcohol, marijuana, controlled substances, or dangerous drugs without a prescription from a licensed physician. In addition, he may be subject to random urine tests. 

So far, Harden nor his reps have provided a public statement regarding the arrest.

Read More: Is That A World Tour Or Your Girl's Tour? A$AP Rocky Turned The "Don't Be Dumb" Tour Into The Concert Of The Summer

James Harden’s Arrest Comes Weeks After Playoff Run

Two weeks prior to the arrest, Harden was in the playoffs with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who ultimately lost against the New York Knicks during the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavs faced an excruciating defeat, with Cleveland dominating 4-0. 

We will continue to keep you posted on any further updates regarding Harden’s recent arrest, including any comments from the NBA star. Share your thoughts in the comment section below. 

Read More: Lizzo & Nicki Minaj's Beef Timeline: From Fan To Foe

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Comments 0