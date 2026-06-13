James Harden Arrested On Weapons Charge In Houston

It’s been a rough start to the weekend for James Harden, who is facing a misdemeanor weapons charge after a Saturday morning arrest in Texas. According to TMZ, the authorities said they stopped Harden when a firearm was discovered without being held in a holster. Police then charged him with unlawful carrying of a weapon under Texas law.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Harden was driving a Mercedes as part of a group of five cars that were going through downtown Houston. Court documents say one of the vehicles was stopped when Harden drove up from behind. However, while interacting with law enforcement, an officer saw a gun in Harden’s cup holder. Harden admitted it was his and was taken to Harris County Jail.

After being taken into custody, Harden was released after posting bond. Court records indicate he is scheduled to appear before a judge on June 22.

As part of the conditions attached to his release, Harden is prohibited from possessing firearms, ammunition, or any other weapons while the case remains pending. The bond agreement also bars him from consuming or possessing alcohol, marijuana, controlled substances, or dangerous drugs without a prescription from a licensed physician. In addition, he may be subject to random urine tests.

So far, Harden nor his reps have provided a public statement regarding the arrest.

James Harden’s Arrest Comes Weeks After Playoff Run

Two weeks prior to the arrest, Harden was in the playoffs with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who ultimately lost against the New York Knicks during the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavs faced an excruciating defeat, with Cleveland dominating 4-0.