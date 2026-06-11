Going into Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, fans were excited to watch the Wu-Tang Clan perform. The group was going to reunite for a special halftime performance at Madison Square Garden, and they did not disappoint.

As you can imagine, the group played some of their classics, and the crowd was loving every second of it. Unfortunately, their performance also coincided with the Knicks being down by 27 points at the half. It appeared as though they were about to lose their 2-0 series lead and go back to San Antonio tied at two games apiece.

However, the basketball Gods were clearly looking down fondly at the Knicks last night. They mounted an improbable comeback, which led to a last-second basket by OG Anunoby. Now, the Knicks are one game away from winning their first NBA title in 53 years.

Wu-Tang Clan Bring The Knicks Back From The Dead

On social media, some fans felt as though the Wu-Tang Clan's performance was the catalyst for this comeback. After all, they were able to keep the crowd engaged, despite everything that happened in the abysmal first half.

Now, all the Knicks need to do is close out the series in style. If they lose Game 5 in San Antonio, they can win the series on home court, in New York, in Game 6. However, the Spurs are going to be motivated to avenge their loss and make history.