Wu-Tang Clan Propel Knicks To Historic Comeback Victory Thanks To Epic Halftime Show

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Finals-San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks
Jun 10, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Wu-Tang Clan performs during game four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Despite being down 27 points at halftime, the New York Knicks came back to win, and the Wu-Tang Clan may have inspired the comeback.

Going into Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, fans were excited to watch the Wu-Tang Clan perform. The group was going to reunite for a special halftime performance at Madison Square Garden, and they did not disappoint.

As you can imagine, the group played some of their classics, and the crowd was loving every second of it. Unfortunately, their performance also coincided with the Knicks being down by 27 points at the half. It appeared as though they were about to lose their 2-0 series lead and go back to San Antonio tied at two games apiece.

However, the basketball Gods were clearly looking down fondly at the Knicks last night. They mounted an improbable comeback, which led to a last-second basket by OG Anunoby. Now, the Knicks are one game away from winning their first NBA title in 53 years.

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Wu-Tang Clan Bring The Knicks Back From The Dead

On social media, some fans felt as though the Wu-Tang Clan's performance was the catalyst for this comeback. After all, they were able to keep the crowd engaged, despite everything that happened in the abysmal first half.

Now, all the Knicks need to do is close out the series in style. If they lose Game 5 in San Antonio, they can win the series on home court, in New York, in Game 6. However, the Spurs are going to be motivated to avenge their loss and make history.

Only once in the history of the NBA has a team come back from 3-1 to win the Finals. Of course, that was back in 2016 when LeBron James toppled the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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